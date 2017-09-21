Clemson's defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) celebrates a stop during a game against Florida State. He is projected as a first-round pick.
Clemson's defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) celebrates a stop during a game against Florida State. He is projected as a first-round pick. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Clemson University

Clemson could have as many as five first-round NFL draft picks

Posted by Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

September 21, 2017 11:18 AM

In an NFL mock draft this week, cbssports.com projects that five Clemson players would be first-round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft in April.

It would be a record number of first-round picks in a year for the Tigers.

CBSsports.com also has Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph, who is from Rock Hill, among its top 10 picks in the draft.

Here’s what the site says about the Clemson players:

15. Minnesota Vikings

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson. Wilkins can make an impact disrupting up the field. He had 12 tackles for loss and six sacks in Clemson's national title season and has a sack to go along with 11 tackles through two games this year.

24. Miami Dolphins

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. Ferrell has the explosion and arm length Charles Harris doesn't. Ferrell is somewhat of a late bloomer who'll win over scouts with his hustle, angular frame, and athletic talents.

26. Denver Broncos

Dorian O'Daniel, OLB, Clemson. More linebacker reinforcement for Denver? Yep. O'Daniel isn't a sack guy, but he'll provide a youthful injection at off-ball linebacker. Don't be shocked when he's a "late riser" in March and April.

29. Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs

Kendall Joseph, LB, Clemson. The Bills would love to place a quick 'backer next to Preston Brown, and Joseph would be perfect. He has 17 tackles through three games and had 106 tackles a season ago.

30. Carolina Panthers

Deon Cain, WR, Clemson. Carolina needs speed in its receiving corps to complement Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess. Cain is around 6-foot-1 but is known for his field-stretching skills. He's averaging 17.9 yards per reception.

