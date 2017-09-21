Clemson could have as many as five first-round NFL draft picks

In an NFL mock draft this week, cbssports.com projects that five Clemson players would be first-round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft in April.
It would be a record number of first-round picks in a year for the Tigers.
CBSsports.com also has Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph, who is from Rock Hill, among its top 10 picks in the draft.
Here’s what the site says about the Clemson players:
15. Minnesota Vikings
Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson. Wilkins can make an impact disrupting up the field. He had 12 tackles for loss and six sacks in Clemson's national title season and has a sack to go along with 11 tackles through two games this year.
24. Miami Dolphins
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. Ferrell has the explosion and arm length Charles Harris doesn't. Ferrell is somewhat of a late bloomer who'll win over scouts with his hustle, angular frame, and athletic talents.
26. Denver Broncos
Dorian O'Daniel, OLB, Clemson. More linebacker reinforcement for Denver? Yep. O'Daniel isn't a sack guy, but he'll provide a youthful injection at off-ball linebacker. Don't be shocked when he's a "late riser" in March and April.
29. Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs
Kendall Joseph, LB, Clemson. The Bills would love to place a quick 'backer next to Preston Brown, and Joseph would be perfect. He has 17 tackles through three games and had 106 tackles a season ago.
30. Carolina Panthers
Deon Cain, WR, Clemson. Carolina needs speed in its receiving corps to complement Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess. Cain is around 6-foot-1 but is known for his field-stretching skills. He's averaging 17.9 yards per reception.
