Clemson kicker Greg Huegel suffers leg injury

Clemson kicker Greg Huegel suffered a leg injury during Clemson’s practice on Wednesday.
The extent of the redshirt junior’s injury is not yet known, but Huegel was able to walk off the field under his own power.
However, reports early Thursday stated that the injury could be worse than originally thought.
Huegel is 2-for-4 on field goal attempts this season and nine of his 17 kickoffs have gone for touchbacks.
The former Blythewood kicker was named a Lou Groza Award semifinalist last season and was also named second-team All-ACC after making 14 of 19 field goal attempts.
