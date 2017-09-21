Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Boston College TV info, how to watch online, more

The Clemson football team will play Boston College on Saturday.
Game info
Who: Clemson (3-0) vs. Boston College
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson
Series history: Clemson leads 15-9-2
TV: ESPN2 (Dave LaMont, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 93.1 FM (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Sideline: Reggie Merriweather)
Satellite radio: XM Channel 193
Odds: Clemson by 34.5
Weather: Sunny with a high of 87 and low of 66
What’s at stake
Clemson is looking to improve to 2-0 in the ACC with another division win. Boston College is trying to avoid losing three consecutive games.
The Tigers are trying for their seventh consecutive victory in the series. BC has not won at Clemson since 2007.
Clemson can improve to 35-2 over its last 37 games with a victory.
The Tigers are trying for their 12th consecutive win in September.
The teams, by the numbers
Clemson
Boston College
Points/Game
39
34.3
Opp. Points/Game
10
17.7
Yds Rushing/Game
248.7
158.3
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
91
279
Yds Pass/Game
271
189.7
Opp. Yds Pass/Game
132.3
150
Avg. Yds/Game
519.7
348
Opp. Total Yds/Game
223.3
429
Clemson players to watch
1. Travis Etienne had a coming out party last week against Louisville and should get plenty of opportunities in a game that should be decided early on.
2. Tee Higgins has only three receptions so far this season but is another freshman who the Tigers could try to get lots of touches this week.
3. Christian Wilkins is a player to watch not only because he should have a strong game but also because the Tigers could play him outside some with Logan Rudolph being lost for the year.
Boston College players to watch
1. Defensive end Harold Landry has only one sack through three games, but he led the nation with 16.5 last season.
2. Lukas Denis has forced a turnover in every game this season with a pair of interceptions and a forced fumble in three games.
3. Kobay White leads BC in catches with 14 and yards with 165 and is averaging nearly 12 yards per reception.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Kelly Bryant (Zerrick Cooper, Hunter Johnson)
RB - C.J. Fuller (Tavien Feaster or Adam Choice, Travis Etienne)
WR - Deon Cain (Diondre Overton, Tee Higgins)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Cornell Powell, Amari Rodgers)
TE - Milan Richard (Cannon Smith)
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Tremayne Ancrhum or Sean Pollard)
LG - Taylor Hearn (John Simpson)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG - Tyrone Crowder (Maverick Morris, Cade Stewart)
RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Sean Pollard)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Chris Register, Xavier Kelly)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Jabril Robinson, Nyles Pinckney)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Sterling Johnson)
DE - Austin Bryant (Justin Foster)
SLB - Dorian O’Daniel (Jalen Williams)
MLB - Tre Lamar (Chad Smith, Judah Davis)
WLB - Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, James Skalski, Shaq Smith)
CB - Ryan Carter (Mark Fields, A.J. Terrell)
SS - Tanner Muse (Isaiah Simmons, Nolan Turner)
FS – Van Smith (K’Von Wallace, Denzel Johnson)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (Marcus Edmond, Amir Trapp)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Greg Huegel (Alex Spence)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - Greg Huegel (Alex Spence)
LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney
PR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Hunter Renfrow)
KOR – Travis Etienne (Tavien Feaster)
