Clemson hosts Boston College at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Clemson hosts Boston College at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
Clemson hosts Boston College at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Clemson University

Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Boston College TV info, how to watch online, more

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

September 21, 2017 4:26 PM

The Clemson football team will play Boston College on Saturday.

Game info

Who: Clemson (3-0) vs. Boston College

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson

Series history: Clemson leads 15-9-2

TV: ESPN2 (Dave LaMont, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)

Online: WatchESPN

Radio: 93.1 FM (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Sideline: Reggie Merriweather)

Satellite radio: XM Channel 193

Odds: Clemson by 34.5

Weather: Sunny with a high of 87 and low of 66

What’s at stake

Clemson is looking to improve to 2-0 in the ACC with another division win. Boston College is trying to avoid losing three consecutive games.

The Tigers are trying for their seventh consecutive victory in the series. BC has not won at Clemson since 2007.

Clemson can improve to 35-2 over its last 37 games with a victory.

The Tigers are trying for their 12th consecutive win in September.

More Videos

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College 4:41

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College

Pause
Kelly Bryant talks Louisville, offense moving forward 2:43

Kelly Bryant talks Louisville, offense moving forward

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season 2:27

Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured 0:40

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss 3:44

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. 2:39

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why.

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 2:44

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

  • Kelly Bryant talks Louisville, offense moving forward

    Clemson QB believes offense can still be better

Kelly Bryant talks Louisville, offense moving forward

Clemson QB believes offense can still be better

mconnolly@thestate.com

The teams, by the numbers

Clemson

Boston College

Points/Game

39

34.3

Opp. Points/Game

10

17.7

Yds Rushing/Game

248.7

158.3

Opp. Yds Rush/Game

91

279

Yds Pass/Game

271

189.7

Opp. Yds Pass/Game

132.3

150

Avg. Yds/Game

519.7

348

Opp. Total Yds/Game

223.3

429

Clemson players to watch

1. Travis Etienne had a coming out party last week against Louisville and should get plenty of opportunities in a game that should be decided early on.

2. Tee Higgins has only three receptions so far this season but is another freshman who the Tigers could try to get lots of touches this week.

3. Christian Wilkins is a player to watch not only because he should have a strong game but also because the Tigers could play him outside some with Logan Rudolph being lost for the year.

More Videos

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College 4:41

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College

Pause
Kelly Bryant talks Louisville, offense moving forward 2:43

Kelly Bryant talks Louisville, offense moving forward

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season 2:27

Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured 0:40

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss 3:44

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. 2:39

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why.

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 2:44

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

  • Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College

    The Clemson football team will host Boston College on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College

The Clemson football team will host Boston College on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

mconnolly@thestate.com

Boston College players to watch

1. Defensive end Harold Landry has only one sack through three games, but he led the nation with 16.5 last season.

2. Lukas Denis has forced a turnover in every game this season with a pair of interceptions and a forced fumble in three games.

3. Kobay White leads BC in catches with 14 and yards with 165 and is averaging nearly 12 yards per reception.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Kelly Bryant (Zerrick Cooper, Hunter Johnson)

RB - C.J. Fuller (Tavien Feaster or Adam Choice, Travis Etienne)

WR - Deon Cain (Diondre Overton, Tee Higgins)

WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)

WR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Cornell Powell, Amari Rodgers)

TE - Milan Richard (Cannon Smith)

LT - Mitch Hyatt (Tremayne Ancrhum or Sean Pollard)

LG - Taylor Hearn (John Simpson)

C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)

RG - Tyrone Crowder (Maverick Morris, Cade Stewart)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Sean Pollard)

DEFENSE

DE - Clelin Ferrell (Chris Register, Xavier Kelly)

DT - Dexter Lawrence (Jabril Robinson, Nyles Pinckney)

DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Sterling Johnson)

DE - Austin Bryant (Justin Foster)

SLB - Dorian O’Daniel (Jalen Williams)

MLB - Tre Lamar (Chad Smith, Judah Davis)

WLB - Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, James Skalski, Shaq Smith)

CB - Ryan Carter (Mark Fields, A.J. Terrell)

SS - Tanner Muse (Isaiah Simmons, Nolan Turner)

FS – Van Smith (K’Von Wallace, Denzel Johnson)

CB – Trayvon Mullen (Marcus Edmond, Amir Trapp)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Greg Huegel (Alex Spence)

P - Will Spiers (Carson King)

KO - Greg Huegel (Alex Spence)

LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)

LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)

H - Will Swinney

PR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Hunter Renfrow)

KOR – Travis Etienne (Tavien Feaster)

More Videos

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College 4:41

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College

Pause
Kelly Bryant talks Louisville, offense moving forward 2:43

Kelly Bryant talks Louisville, offense moving forward

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season 2:27

Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured 0:40

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss 3:44

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. 2:39

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why.

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 2:44

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

  • Clemson-Boston College game preview

    Clemson football continues ACC play at home on Saturday against Boston College.

Clemson-Boston College game preview

Clemson football continues ACC play at home on Saturday against Boston College.

mconnolly@thestate.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College

View More Video