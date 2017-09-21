Clemson kicker Greg Huegel out for the season with a torn ACL

Clemson kicker Greg Huegel suffered a torn ACL during practice on Wednesday and is out for the season, Clemson announced Thursday evening.
Huegel was 2-for-4 on field goal attempts this year and nine of his 17 kickoffs went for touchbacks.
The former Blythewood kicker was named a Lou Groza Award semifinalist last season and was also named second-team All-ACC after making 14 of 19 field goal attempts.
“It was a freak accident on the last play of practice on Wednesday,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “We were in the two-minute drill, which we do at the end of every Wednesday practice. A defensive player rolled into him after his kick. He walked off the practice field and we hoped it was just a strain or a bruise, but the tests revealed a torn ACL.”
Huegel arrived at Clemson as a walk-on and earned second-team All-American honors as a freshman in 2015. He was also named a freshman All-American and second-team All-ACC that year. He finished 27 of 32 on field goal attempts as a freshman.
“It is a big loss. We are talking about a two-time all-conference kicker. But, I have confidence in our kickers. Alex Spence will move up,” Swinney said. “He is in his fourth year with our program and has shown great improvement this year. He really had a good August camp.”
Spence, a Florence native, is a redshirt junior and has made two extra points in his career. He has also kicked off a handful of times, including twice this season. Neither of the kickoffs went for touchbacks.
Spence had a strong showing in Clemson’s scrimmage on Aug. 12, going 4-for-4 on field goal attempts, including a 51-yarder.
In addition to the loss of Huegel, Swinney announced on Wednesday that backup defensive end Logan Rudolph is out for the season with a shoulder injury.
Cole Renfrow, a tight end and the younger brother of Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow, also suffered a torn ACL on Wednesday during a non-football activity.
