Photos: Clemson vs Boston College football

Sep 23, 2017; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2017; Clemson, SC, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Steve Addazio during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2017; Clemson, SC, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Anthony Brown (13) looks to hand off the ball during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2017; Clemson, SC, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Jon Hilliman (32) carries the ball while being defended by Clemson Tigers linebacker Tre Lamar (57) during the first quarter at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Joshua S. Kelly
USA TODAY Sports