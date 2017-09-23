Clemson pulls away from Boston College late to remain undefeated

CLEMSON – Clemson got all it wanted from Boston College for three quarters, but the second-ranked Tigers eventually pulled away for a 34-7 victory Saturday afternoon at Death Valley.

The game was tied entering the fourth quarter, before Clemson outscored the Eagles 27-0 in the final period.

Kelly Bryant and the Clemson offense struggled for much of the day but the Tigers’ running game, led by Travis Etienne, got going late.

Etienne finished with nine carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Clemson rushed for 164 yards in the final quarter, while the Boston College offense managed only 37 yards in the fourth.

Clemson took a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter on an 11-yard touchdown run by Kelly Bryant, but that was the only scoring in the first half.

The Eagles answered late in the third quarter on an AJ Dillon 1-yard run before Clemson grabbed control.

Adam Choice gave Clemson back the lead with a 6-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter before Etienne rumbled 50 yards for a score and a 21-7 advantage.

Bryant’s second touchdown run of the game put the Tigers ahead 27-7 after Alex Spence missed the extra point before Etienne finished off the scoring with a 10-yard run.

Bryant finished 17 of 26 passing for 140 yards and two interceptions. The Tigers finished with 342 rushing yards.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: Travis Etienne: The freshman took the game over late with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs and appears to be Clemson’s best option at running back.

Play of the game: With Clemson leading 14-7 and six minutes remaining, Etienne sprinted up the middle for a 50-yard score and a comfortable lead.

Stat of the game: 342-97: Clemson outgained Boston College 342-97 on the ground.

OBSERVATIONS

Offensive line struggles: The passing game did not put up big numbers, but it was not all Bryant’s fault. The offensive line gave him no time to find receivers down field.

C.J. Fuller in the doghouse: The Clemson running back started the first three games of the season but did not get a carry until the third quarter on Saturday. When he finally got a chance he fumbled.

Etienne a game-changer: Etienne took over the game late, running with power and showing off his speed. The freshman has a chance to be special.

NEXT

Who: Virginia Tech

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m.

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

TV: ABC