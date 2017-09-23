Clemson defense puts together another dominant performance in win over BC

3:04 Clemson RB Travis Etienne recaps 113-yard performance Pause

7:19 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Boston College

2:33 Tony Elliott talks Clemson offense, Travis Etienne

3:13 Clemson runs down the hill prior to matchup with Boston College

4:41 Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College

7:15 Dabo Swinney recaps dominant win over Louisville

1:02 Parker White, USC celebrate comeback win

0:58 Jake Bentley breaks down last-minute big plays

2:28 Muschamp breaks down what went right, wrong in 17-16 win over La Tech