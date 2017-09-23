Clemson defense puts together another dominant performance in win over BC

Boston College controlled the field position for much of Saturday’s game against Clemson, but the Tigers defense got stops when it needed.
The Eagles had 15 drives with an average field position of their own 36, but scored seven points. Clemson had two turnovers as Kelly Bryant threw a pair of picks, but Boston College did not get points out of either of them, despite one of the drives starting at the Clemson 28.
“That’s our expectation,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “Every week you’ve got to start over and hopefully you’re creating an identity in responding to those tough situations. … It needs to bring the best out of you when you face that adversity and I thought today we responded pretty good.”
Boston College finished with 238 total yards. The only series it scored on was a 37-yard touchdown drive after a long punt return. Even then, the Eagles needed eight plays and a fourth-down conversion to get in the end zone.
“They’ve dug in and gotten stops,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said of his defense. “They’ve done an awesome job all year. When we’ve needed them to go out there and get a stop that’s what they’ve done.”
YOUNG CORNERS SHINE
True freshman cornerback A.J. Terrell and sophomore Trayvon Mullen each had the first interception of their careers.
Mullen’s came in the second quarter on a deep pass, while Terrell recorded his late in the fourth quarter. Mullen added seven tackles with a team-high six solo stops.
“Those guys, I think their best football is still way out in front of them,” Venables said. “Two great young guys that are coachable and got a great deal of humility, are tremendously talented and not even scratching the surface on what they’re going to be.”
Terrell had a pair of tackles and also broke up a pass. It was also his birthday.
“That was awesome. … For him to get a pick on his birthday, that’s pretty cool,” Swinney said. “We’re playing a lot of guys. It’s a football team right now that’s got some competition going on. We’re developing.”
MORE INJURIES
Clemson’s secondary was banged up entering Saturday’s game and has even more injuries coming out of it.
Mullen, who was named a starting cornerback this week, left the game with a concussion in the third quarter, while backup Mark Fields was injured in the first half and did not return.
The Tigers were also without Marcus Edmond, who was listed as a starter entering preseason camp but has been injured for most of the season.
NOT DONE WITH FULLER
Tigers running back C.J. Fuller, who started the first three games of the season, fumbled on his only rushing attempt on Saturday before spending the rest of the day on the bench.
Swinney said the Clemson staff isn’t giving up on the junior.
“We’re going to need him. He’s too good a football player,” Swinney said. “At some point we’ll need him, but we’ve got a lot of competition and you’ve got to take care of the ball.”
