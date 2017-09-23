More Videos

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Clemson Tigers vs. Boston College Eagles

By Matt Connolly

September 23, 2017 10:19 PM

THUMBS UP

Travis Etienne

The freshman appears headed to stardom after another dazzling performance on Saturday. Etienne rushed for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns, finishing with more rushing yards than Boston College’s entire team. For the season, he’s averaging 12.7 yards per carry.

Austin Bryant

Bryant had another stellar game, finishing with four tackles, including two for loss. The junior was constantly in the Eagles backfield and had three quarterback hurries in addition to a sack.

Kendall Joseph

The linebacker was all over the field, finishing with a team-high 12 tackles, including a tackle for loss. Joseph was a big reason why BC was held to less than 100 rushing yards.

Hunter Renfrow

Clemson’s passing game didn’t do much, but it wasn’t because of Renfrow. The junior was targeted six times and caught all six passes, finishing with 53 yards.

THUMBS DOWN

Pass protection

Kelly Bryant continues to take too many hits. Clemson’s offensive line struggled to slow down Harold Landry, who had eight tackles, a tackle for loss and hit Bryant on one of his two interceptions.

Ball security

Bryant did a nice job protecting the football the first three weeks of the season, but threw two picks and fumbled on Saturday. C.J. Fuller also fumbled, but the Tigers recovered the ball both times.

BC offense

The Eagles defense played well enough to win the game for three quarters, but the offense did nothing. Boston College started a drive at the Clemson 28 and didn’t score. On another drive, Boston College drove to the Clemson 33 but ended up punting from the 36.

Clemson passing game

The Tigers managed 140 yards through the air and didn’t have a pass go for more than 25 yards.

