Clemson RB Travis Etienne recaps 113-yard performance

Clemson RB Travis Etienne recaps 113-yard performance

Clemson runs down the hill prior to matchup with Boston College

Clemson runs down the hill prior to matchup with Boston College

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Boston College

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Boston College

What we learned from USC vs. La Tech

What we learned from USC vs. La Tech

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

Muschamp breaks down what went right, wrong in 17-16 win over La Tech

Muschamp breaks down what went right, wrong in 17-16 win over La Tech

Top 10 photos from USC win over Louisiana Tech

Top 10 photos from USC win over Louisiana Tech

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

Parker White, USC celebrate comeback win

Parker White, USC celebrate comeback win

The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance

The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance

    Tigers outscore BC 27-0 in 4th quarter

Tigers outscore BC 27-0 in 4th quarter
Clemson University

Clemson holds steady in polls ahead of showdown with Virginia Tech

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

September 24, 2017 2:57 PM

Clemson is still ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after topping Boston College 34-7 Saturday afternoon at Death Valley.

The Tigers’ opponent for next weekend, Virginia Tech, moved up one spot to No. 12 in both polls.

The AP Poll and Coaches Poll have the same top 5 with Alabama No. 1, Oklahoma third, Penn State No. 4 and Southern Cal No. 5.

In the AP Poll, Alabama received 52 first-place votes with Clemson getting eight and Oklahoma one.

In the Coaches Poll, the Crimson Tide got 59 first-place votes with the Tigers receiving four.

Clemson already has a pair of wins over teams currently ranked in the top 20. Auburn is No. 13 in the Coaches Poll and No. 15 in the AP Poll, while Louisville is No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll.

