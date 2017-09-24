Clemson holds steady in polls ahead of showdown with Virginia Tech

Clemson is still ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after topping Boston College 34-7 Saturday afternoon at Death Valley.
The Tigers’ opponent for next weekend, Virginia Tech, moved up one spot to No. 12 in both polls.
The AP Poll and Coaches Poll have the same top 5 with Alabama No. 1, Oklahoma third, Penn State No. 4 and Southern Cal No. 5.
In the AP Poll, Alabama received 52 first-place votes with Clemson getting eight and Oklahoma one.
In the Coaches Poll, the Crimson Tide got 59 first-place votes with the Tigers receiving four.
Clemson already has a pair of wins over teams currently ranked in the top 20. Auburn is No. 13 in the Coaches Poll and No. 15 in the AP Poll, while Louisville is No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll.
