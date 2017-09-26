More Videos

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Virginia Tech 2:38

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Virginia Tech

Pause
What Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente said about Clemson 9:43

What Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente said about Clemson

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Boston College 7:19

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Boston College

Tony Elliott talks Clemson offense, Travis Etienne 2:33

Tony Elliott talks Clemson offense, Travis Etienne

Clemson RB Travis Etienne recaps 113-yard performance 3:04

Clemson RB Travis Etienne recaps 113-yard performance

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 3:28

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---' 0:40

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems 2:34

Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems

USC defense prepares for explosive A&M offense 1:26

USC defense prepares for explosive A&M offense

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

  • Clemson RB Travis Etienne recaps 113-yard performance

    Freshman rushed for a pair of touchdowns in 34-7 win

Freshman rushed for a pair of touchdowns in 34-7 win mconnolly@thestate.com
Freshman rushed for a pair of touchdowns in 34-7 win mconnolly@thestate.com

Clemson University

Two Clemson running backs have separated themselves from the pack

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

September 26, 2017 6:35 PM

CLEMSON

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott got a preview of what he could expect from the media this week when he returned home from Saturday’s win over Boston College.

Scott’s wife, Sara, had the same question as many reporters covering Clemson after running back Travis Etienne rushed for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns on nine carries against the Eagles.

Sara wanted to know if Etienne is going to get more carries. The answer is yes.

“When your wife starts to notice the guys it’s a really good thing,” Scott joked Monday.

Four games into the season, Etienne and sophomore Tavien Feaster have moved ahead of C.J. Fuller and Adam Choice at running back and will likely get the majority of the carries in Saturday’s showdown at Virginia Tech.

Etienne leads the team with 292 rushing yards and is averaging 12.7 yards per carry. Feaster is second out of the running backs with 249 yards and is averaging 6.4 yards per attempt.

“After four games Feaster and Travis have kind of separated, just a little bit, and have definitely earned more opportunities. That’s not to discount Adam and C.J.,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said.

Fuller started the first three games of the season before Feaster made his first career start last week.

Choice was splitting time with Feaster as the backup, and Etienne was the No. 4 running back early this year. That has changed because of production.

“I think Travis has definitely earned his stripes,” Scott said. “I thought Tavien did a really good job in his first start and had some nice runs in there, ran the ball hard. There’s no doubt Travis and Tavien have taken that next step and will get more opportunities. It’ll be fun to watch.”

The rise was quick for Etienne, who didn’t play in Clemson’s win over Auburn in Week 2.

The following week he returned kickoffs and played running back late in the game, breaking free for an 81-yard score.

Against Boston College, Etienne got into the game in the first half and made the most of his opportunities, rushing for 17 yards on two attempts in the second quarter.

“He looks great. It was awesome. You can’t deny what you saw,” Swinney said. “He just runs like every play is the game winning play in the Super Bowl. He just has that mindset and we love that. He doesn’t always go to the right spot, but he has that desperation to him and we love that.”

Game info

Who: Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (4-0, 0-0)

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.

TV: ABC

Radio: 93.1 FM

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Virginia Tech

View More Video