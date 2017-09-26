Two Clemson running backs have separated themselves from the pack

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott got a preview of what he could expect from the media this week when he returned home from Saturday’s win over Boston College.
Scott’s wife, Sara, had the same question as many reporters covering Clemson after running back Travis Etienne rushed for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns on nine carries against the Eagles.
Sara wanted to know if Etienne is going to get more carries. The answer is yes.
“When your wife starts to notice the guys it’s a really good thing,” Scott joked Monday.
Four games into the season, Etienne and sophomore Tavien Feaster have moved ahead of C.J. Fuller and Adam Choice at running back and will likely get the majority of the carries in Saturday’s showdown at Virginia Tech.
Etienne leads the team with 292 rushing yards and is averaging 12.7 yards per carry. Feaster is second out of the running backs with 249 yards and is averaging 6.4 yards per attempt.
“After four games Feaster and Travis have kind of separated, just a little bit, and have definitely earned more opportunities. That’s not to discount Adam and C.J.,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said.
Fuller started the first three games of the season before Feaster made his first career start last week.
Choice was splitting time with Feaster as the backup, and Etienne was the No. 4 running back early this year. That has changed because of production.
“I think Travis has definitely earned his stripes,” Scott said. “I thought Tavien did a really good job in his first start and had some nice runs in there, ran the ball hard. There’s no doubt Travis and Tavien have taken that next step and will get more opportunities. It’ll be fun to watch.”
The rise was quick for Etienne, who didn’t play in Clemson’s win over Auburn in Week 2.
The following week he returned kickoffs and played running back late in the game, breaking free for an 81-yard score.
Against Boston College, Etienne got into the game in the first half and made the most of his opportunities, rushing for 17 yards on two attempts in the second quarter.
“He looks great. It was awesome. You can’t deny what you saw,” Swinney said. “He just runs like every play is the game winning play in the Super Bowl. He just has that mindset and we love that. He doesn’t always go to the right spot, but he has that desperation to him and we love that.”
Game info
Who: Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (4-0, 0-0)
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.
TV: ABC
Radio: 93.1 FM
