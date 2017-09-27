Dabo responds to fans booing Clemson during win over Boston College

Clemson fans grew restless during the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Boston College as the heavily favored Tigers had managed only seven points and were tied with a now 1-3 BC team.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney heard the displeasure from some fans during the game and responded to it on Tuesday during his press conference.
“I said, ‘They’re booing us boys. They’re booing us,’” Swinney recalled. “You’re used to seeing explosiveness and things like that, but it just wasn’t that type of day. It just comes with the territory. It really does.”
Clemson went on to outscore Boston College 27-0 in the final quarter to earn a comfortable win.
Still, even if the Tigers would have squeaked out a close victory, Swinney said he would have been thrilled.
“I’m never going to apologize for a win. I’m never going to allow our players to not appreciate a win,” Swinney said. “If fans don’t want to appreciate it that’s their decision, but I know this from the guys in that locker room, we’re going to always appreciate how hard it is to win, 3-2 or 69-68, they all count the same.”
Swinney added that sometimes fans forget other teams have scholarship players, good football coaches and work hard in the offseason as well.
“I loved that game Saturday… It was awesome to be able to win a game like that. I’ll take it every week,” Swinney said. “But if we ain’t happy about a 14-7 win or a 34-7 win then we might need to rethink things. I have a great appreciation for how hard it is to win. That’s why we celebrate every win. Every single win. There’s no style points. We just try to find ways to win games each and every week. Most of the time we have, and if we don’t, you know what, we’ve got to get better.”
