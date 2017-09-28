Dabo Swinney on replacing Nick Saban at Alabama: 'You never say never'

There has long been speculation that when Alabama coach Nick Saban finally decides to retire, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney would be his ideal replacement.
The Clemson head coach grew up in Alabama and played at Alabama from 1989-1992, helping coach Gene Stallings' Tide team win the national championship as a senior. He also coached at Alabama.
Swinney was asked that about that possibility by ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit during an appearance on the Herbstreit and Fitzsimmons podcast Wednesday. Swinney didn't say yes, but he didn't rule it out.
Swinney’s answer on the subject:
"First of all, anybody that would even say that or suggest that, I'm humbled by that and certainly appreciate that anybody would even think that way, that they would want me to be a candidate for a job like Alabama. But that's just kind of the fandom. People just naturally make connections and things like that and they never really consider all factors. I've always said 'you never say never,' because you have no idea what the dynamics are going to be. Ten years from now, Alabama may call me and want me to come to Alabama, and the Clemson people may hate me at that point. I don't know. I may have a terrible president or a terrible AD. There's dynamics that can change. I'm always just focused on being great where I'm at and blooming where I'm planted.
