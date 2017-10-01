Photos: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech football

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) is sacked by Virginia Tech defensive end Trevon Hill (94) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Clemson won the game 31-17.
Steve Helber
AP
Clemson Tigers linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on an interception during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium.
Peter Casey
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) runs the ball against Virginia Tech Hokies defensive tackle Ricky Walker (8) and defensive end Trevon Hill (94) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium.
Peter Casey
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) throws a pass during the second quarter against Virginia Tech Hokies defensive tackle Ricky Walker (8) at Lane Stadium.
Peter Casey
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) runs the ball against Virginia Tech Hokies defensive end Emmanuel Belmar (40) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium.
Lee Luther Jr.
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson running back Tavien Feaster (28) heads to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
Steve Helber
AP
Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain (8) reaches for a pass int he end zone as Virginia Tech linebacker Anthony Shegog (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Cain missed the pass.
Steve Helber
AP
Clemson safety Nolan Turner (24) grabs a pass as Virginia Tech cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
Steve Helber
AP
Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) tosses a pass as Virginia Tech cornerback Greg Stroman (3) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
Steve Helber
AP
Virginia Tech running back Travon McMillian (34) tries to get past Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
Steve Helber
AP
Virginia Tech running back Travon McMillian (34) is swarmed by Clemson defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
Steve Helber
AP
Clemson linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (6) celebrates with his teammates after a pick six during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Clemson won the game 31-17.
Steve Helber
AP
Clemson linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (6) heads to the end zone after an interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Clemson won the game 31-17.
Steve Helber
AP
Clemson safety Isaiah Simmons (11) tries to pull in the ball intended for Virginia Tech wide receiver Cam Phillips (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Clemson won the game 31-17.
Steve Helber
AP
Virginia Tech wide receiver Cam Phillips (5) hauls in a pass as Clemson safety Tanner Muse (19) makes the stop during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Clemson won the game 31-17.
Steve Helber
AP
Fans watch the action during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Clemson won the game 31-17.
Steve Helber
AP
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates their win over Virginia Tech in an NCAA collage football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Clemson won, 31-17.
Matt Gentry
The Roanoke Times via AP
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, left, shakes the hand of Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster at the end of an NCAA collage football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Clemson won, 31-17.
Matt Gentry
The Roanoke Times via AP
Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) celebrates after their win over Virginia Tech in an NCAA collage football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Clemson won, 31-17.
Matt Gentry
The Roanoke Times via AP
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (34) reacts after a first down catch during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium.
Peter Casey
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (34) catches a pass against Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium.
Peter Casey
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (34) catches a pass against Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium.
Peter Casey
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers running back Tavien Feaster (28) celebrates with Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium.
Peter Casey
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers running back Tavien Feaster (28) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium.
Peter Casey
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers tight end Milan Richard (80) catches a pass against Virginia Tech Hokies safety Reggie Floyd (21) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium.
Peter Casey
USA TODAY Sports
Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) is sacked by Virginia Tech Hokies defensive tackle Tim Settle (4) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium.
Peter Casey
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) runs the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second quarter at Lane Stadium.
Peter Casey
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Deon Cain (8) is hit in the head by Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Greg Stroman (3) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium.
Peter Casey
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) runs the ball against Virginia Tech Hokies defensive tackle Tim Settle (4) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium.
Peter Casey
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (6) intercepts a pass intended for Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Henri Murphy (12) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium.
Peter Casey
USA TODAY Sports