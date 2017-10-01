Clemson’s Feaster makes statement with his receiving skills

Clemson running back Tavien Feaster had been patiently waiting for an opportunity to show off his pass catching skills. He finally got the chance Saturday night.
Feaster caught a pair of passes, including one that went for a 60-yard score, in Clemson’s 31-17 victory over Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
The sophomore had one catch in his career entering the game at Lane Stadium.
“I love catching the ball,” Feaster said. “It was a simple check down route. Coach called the play and nobody ended up guarding the running back, so Kelly (Bryant) found me. I just went out and made the play.”
Feaster was Bryant’s third option on the play, but Clemson’s junior quarterback did a nice job of staying patient and finding the hole in Virginia Tech’s secondary.
“You’ve got to give Kelly all the credit,” Tigers co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “He was the third progression. He went all the way to the third receiver. The offensive line held up to give him time and he progressed to the third receiver and Tavien was wide open.”
PAIR OF PICKS
Clemson had a pair of interceptions on Saturday with neither being made by defensive backs.
Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel had a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown, his second pick-six of the season. O’Daniel also returned an interception for a touchdown against Louisville.
The ball was tipped in the air by a Virginia Tech receiver before O’Daniel snatched it and returned it for a score.
“It was just me doing my job,” O’Daniel said. “I was fortunate enough to come down with the ball and be able to get in the end zone and put points on the board for the offense. It’s funny because after I scored the offense was so happy because they get another break, they get another breather. They don’t have to go out for another series.”
As good as O’Daniel’s interception was, defensive end Austin Bryant’s might have been even more impressive.
Bryant perfectly read a screen play, jumped up and caught the pass with one hand.
“I couldn’t believe I caught it, first of all,” Bryant said. “The play before I had an opportunity to do the same thing and I missed. I thought I’d never get that opportunity back, and lo and behold it represented itself again.”
STAR SIGHTING
Former Virginia Tech stars Michael Vick and DeAngelo Hall attended the game.
Vick went 2-0 against the Tigers, leading the Hokies to a 31-11 victory in 1999 and a 41-20 win in 2000.
QUICK HITS
▪ Kendall Joseph led Clemson with 12 tackles last week against Boston College and continued to play well against Virginia Tech. Joseph finished with 10 tackles, including nine in the first half.
▪ Kelly Bryant was the game’s leading rusher with 94 yards. No other player on either team had more than 39.
▪ Clemson’s captains for the game were Clelin Ferrell, Kelly Bryant, Austin Bryant and Tyrone Crowder. Ferrell is a Virginia native who chose the Tigers over the Hokies.
