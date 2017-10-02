Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is introduced prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Houston.
Clemson University

Deshaun Watson’s record performance boosted by former Clemson and USC players

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

October 02, 2017 03:50 PM

UPDATED October 02, 2017 04:18 PM

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson delighted Houston Texans fans with a record-setting performance Sunday, helped along by several other Tiger and Gamecock alums.

As the Texans thrashed the Tennessee Titans at home, Watson completed 25 passes on 34 attempts for 283 yards and 4 touchdowns. He added a fifth score on the ground and collected 24 rushing yards.

According to Bleacher Report, Watson not only tied the rookie QB record for most touchdowns in a single game, he also became the third ever first-year player to throw for at least four scores and rush for another in one game. That puts Watson in elite company alongside Charlie Conerly and Fran Tarkenton, both of whom went on to win MVP awards.

Helping Watson reach those impressive numbers, former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins and former South Carolina receiver Bruce Ellington combined for more than 150 receiving yards.

Hopkins added a touchdown and continued to be Watson’s favorite target, getting passed to 12 times. After the win, Hopkins said his fellow former Tiger reminded him of dual-threat legend Michael Vick, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Elsewhere in the NFL, former Clemson kicker Chandler Catanzaro made three of four field goal attempts for the New York Jets, including a game-winning one in overtime.

According to the New York Daily News, Catanzaro was moved to tears in the locker room after the game, as the winning kick marked a personal comeback from a tough 2016 season in which he missed seven field goals and four extra points for the Arizona Cardinals.

"That was a huge one for me, to be honest. Kicking wasn't very fun for me there for a little bit. But I had fun doing that. That was a cool moment. I'm just thankful for the opportunity," Catanzaro said.

Sunday also marked a doubly-important day for former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman: He turned 23 years old, and he recorded his first NFL touchdown with a four-yard catch for the New York Giants.

“When I went out there, it was kind of surreal, but I just made sure I calmed down and I knew what I was doing,” Gallman told NJ.com.

Another Clemson pass-catcher recorded a career milestones Sunday. Former Tiger Jaron Brown set a career high in receiving yards with 105 on eight catches for the Arizona Cardinals.

CLEMSON

Dwayne Allen, TE, New England Patriots: 1 target, no catches

Stephone Anthony, LB, New Orleans Saints: Appeared in his first game of the year

Mackensie Alexander, CB, Minnesota Vikings: 1 tackle, 1 pass deflection

Isaiah Battle, OT, Seattle Seahawks: DNP

Vic Beasley Jr., LB, Atlanta Falcons, DNP

Andre Branch, DE, Miami Dolphins: Did not record a tackle for the first time this season

Bashaud Breeland, CB, Washington Redskins: Yet to play

Jaron Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals: 8 catches on 12 targets for 105 yards

Martavius Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 catches on 5 targets for 48 yards

Chandler Catanzaro, K, New York Jets: 3 for 4 on field goals with a long of 49 yards,

Kevin Dodd, LB, Tennessee Titans: DNP

Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals: 5 rushes for 18 yards, 9 receptions for 86 yards

Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants: 11 rushes for 42 yards, 2 receptions for 8 yards, 1 TD

Marcus Gilchrist, S, Houston Texans: 3 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass deflection

B.J. Goodson, LB, New York Giants: 6 tackles

T.J. Green, S, Indianapolis Colts: Did not record any stats in his first game back as a safety after previously playing cornerback

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans: 10 catches on 12 targets for 107 yards, 1 touchdown

Adam Humphries, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 catches on 7 targets for 70 yards

Grady Jarrett, DT, Atlanta Falcons, 7 tackles, 2 stuffs

Jarvis Jenkins, DT, Kansas City Chiefs: Yet to play

Jayron Kearse, S, Minnesota Vikings: Appeared on special teams

Shaq Lawson, DE, Buffalo Bills: DNP

Jordan Leggett, TE, New York Jets: DNP

Byron Maxwell, CB, Miami Dolphins: DNP

Charone Peake, WR, New York Jets, DNP

Bradley Pinion, P, San Francisco 49ers: 7 punts with an average of 50.1 yards and a long of 59

D.J. Reader, DT, Houston Texans: 1 tackle

Coty Sensabaugh, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers: 2 tackles

Tyler Shatley, G, Jacksonville Jaguars: Replaced injured USC alum, A.J. Cann, for several plays

Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Miami Dolphins: 5 tackles, 1 pass deflection

Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams: 1 catch on 2 targets for 17 yards

Carlos Watkins, DT, Houston Texans: 1 tackle

Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans: 25 completions on 34 attempts for 283 yards and 4 touchdowns, 1 interception, 4 rushes for 24 yards, 1 touchdown

Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: DNP

