Deshaun Watson’s record performance boosted by former Clemson and USC players

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson delighted Houston Texans fans with a record-setting performance Sunday, helped along by several other Tiger and Gamecock alums.
As the Texans thrashed the Tennessee Titans at home, Watson completed 25 passes on 34 attempts for 283 yards and 4 touchdowns. He added a fifth score on the ground and collected 24 rushing yards.
According to Bleacher Report, Watson not only tied the rookie QB record for most touchdowns in a single game, he also became the third ever first-year player to throw for at least four scores and rush for another in one game. That puts Watson in elite company alongside Charlie Conerly and Fran Tarkenton, both of whom went on to win MVP awards.
Deshaun Watson: 3rd rookie with 4 pass TD & 1 rush TD in a game in NFL history, joining Charlie Conerly & Fran Tarkenton (via @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/UVk6IE0ZdS— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 1, 2017
Helping Watson reach those impressive numbers, former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins and former South Carolina receiver Bruce Ellington combined for more than 150 receiving yards.
Hopkins added a touchdown and continued to be Watson’s favorite target, getting passed to 12 times. After the win, Hopkins said his fellow former Tiger reminded him of dual-threat legend Michael Vick, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Elsewhere in the NFL, former Clemson kicker Chandler Catanzaro made three of four field goal attempts for the New York Jets, including a game-winning one in overtime.
Game. Over. #JetUp pic.twitter.com/858a8H5ptb— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 1, 2017
According to the New York Daily News, Catanzaro was moved to tears in the locker room after the game, as the winning kick marked a personal comeback from a tough 2016 season in which he missed seven field goals and four extra points for the Arizona Cardinals.
"That was a huge one for me, to be honest. Kicking wasn't very fun for me there for a little bit. But I had fun doing that. That was a cool moment. I'm just thankful for the opportunity," Catanzaro said.
Sunday also marked a doubly-important day for former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman: He turned 23 years old, and he recorded his first NFL touchdown with a four-yard catch for the New York Giants.
“When I went out there, it was kind of surreal, but I just made sure I calmed down and I knew what I was doing,” Gallman told NJ.com.
Welcome to the NFL!!! Wayne Gallman's first touchdown in his first game! Oh, and Happy Birthday @Wayne_Kanye!! pic.twitter.com/k6Bg9oU0zn— New York Giants (@Giants) October 1, 2017
Another Clemson pass-catcher recorded a career milestones Sunday. Former Tiger Jaron Brown set a career high in receiving yards with 105 on eight catches for the Arizona Cardinals.
CLEMSON
Dwayne Allen, TE, New England Patriots: 1 target, no catches
Stephone Anthony, LB, New Orleans Saints: Appeared in his first game of the year
Mackensie Alexander, CB, Minnesota Vikings: 1 tackle, 1 pass deflection
Isaiah Battle, OT, Seattle Seahawks: DNP
Vic Beasley Jr., LB, Atlanta Falcons, DNP
Andre Branch, DE, Miami Dolphins: Did not record a tackle for the first time this season
Bashaud Breeland, CB, Washington Redskins: Yet to play
Jaron Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals: 8 catches on 12 targets for 105 yards
Martavius Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 catches on 5 targets for 48 yards
Chandler Catanzaro, K, New York Jets: 3 for 4 on field goals with a long of 49 yards,
Kevin Dodd, LB, Tennessee Titans: DNP
Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals: 5 rushes for 18 yards, 9 receptions for 86 yards
Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants: 11 rushes for 42 yards, 2 receptions for 8 yards, 1 TD
Marcus Gilchrist, S, Houston Texans: 3 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass deflection
B.J. Goodson, LB, New York Giants: 6 tackles
T.J. Green, S, Indianapolis Colts: Did not record any stats in his first game back as a safety after previously playing cornerback
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans: 10 catches on 12 targets for 107 yards, 1 touchdown
Adam Humphries, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 catches on 7 targets for 70 yards
Grady Jarrett, DT, Atlanta Falcons, 7 tackles, 2 stuffs
Jarvis Jenkins, DT, Kansas City Chiefs: Yet to play
Jayron Kearse, S, Minnesota Vikings: Appeared on special teams
Shaq Lawson, DE, Buffalo Bills: DNP
Jordan Leggett, TE, New York Jets: DNP
Byron Maxwell, CB, Miami Dolphins: DNP
Charone Peake, WR, New York Jets, DNP
Bradley Pinion, P, San Francisco 49ers: 7 punts with an average of 50.1 yards and a long of 59
D.J. Reader, DT, Houston Texans: 1 tackle
Coty Sensabaugh, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers: 2 tackles
Tyler Shatley, G, Jacksonville Jaguars: Replaced injured USC alum, A.J. Cann, for several plays
Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Miami Dolphins: 5 tackles, 1 pass deflection
Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams: 1 catch on 2 targets for 17 yards
Carlos Watkins, DT, Houston Texans: 1 tackle
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans: 25 completions on 34 attempts for 283 yards and 4 touchdowns, 1 interception, 4 rushes for 24 yards, 1 touchdown
Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: DNP
