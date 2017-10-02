Report card: Clemson defense dominates Virginia Tech

Grading how the Clemson Tigers performed in the 31-17 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday.
Quarterback
Kelly Bryant missed some open receivers early but otherwise played a solid game. Bryant made plays with his arm and legs, finishing with 186 passing yards and recording a game-high 94 rushing yards. Most importantly, Bryant protected the football. The Tigers did not turn the ball over.
Grade: B+
Running back
Running room was hard to find, and Tony Elliott would like his group to do a better job of playing without the football. Still, Tavien Feaster caught a 60-yard touchdown pass, and Feaster and C.J. Fuller had rushing touchdowns. Travis Etienne was bottled up and finished with 19 yards on eight carries.
Grade: B-
Wide receiver
The Clemson passing game accounted for less than 200 yards for the second consecutive week with some of the blame falling on Bryant and some on the receivers. Bryant had a few overthrows, but there were also some balls that Clemson’s receivers got their hands on but were unable to catch.
Grade: C+
Tight end
Milan Richard tied a team-high with three catches but they totaled only 14 yards. Clemson is using its tight ends as blockers and as a security blanket for Bryant.
Grade: B-
Offensive line
The group did not create much running room as Clemson averaged 3.4 yards per carry. But they did a nice job of protecting Bryant, despite Bud Foster throwing several blitzes at the Tigers.
Grade: B-
Defensive line
Clemson’s defensive front continues to dominate. The Hokies were held to 90 rushing yards on 28 attempts, and Austin Bryant and Dexter Lawrence forced turnovers. Bryant hauled in a one-handed interception, while Lawrence forced a fumble. Bryant added 2.5 tackles for loss.
Grade A
Linebackers
The three leading tacklers for the Tigers were linebackers. J.D. Davis finished with 11 and Dorian O’Daniel and Kendall Joseph each added 10. O’Daniel also had a pick-six, his second in three games, and forced a fumble.
Grade: A+
Defensive backs
With Trayvon Mullen and Marcus Edmond out the Tigers still held Virginia Tech’s passing game in check for much of the night. Hokies quarterback Josh Jackson finished with 251 yards but he needed 44 pass attempts.
Grade: A-
Special Teams
Alex Spence went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and Will Spiers had a rough day, averaging 38 yards per punt. One of Virginia Tech’s two touchdowns was set up by a short Spiers punt and long return to the 2. Clemson did do a nice job on kickoff coverage.
Grade: C
Overall
For the second time in three weeks Clemson dominated a top 15 team on the road to finish off the month of September with a 5-0 record.
Grade: A
