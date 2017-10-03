How this Clemson offense is reminiscent of the 2015 group

Clemson’s 2015 offense got better and better as the season progressed, and the Tigers finished the regular season 12-0 before falling to Alabama in the national title game.
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott sees plenty of similarities between this year’s group and the one that averaged 38.5 points per game and scored 40 on the Crimson Tide in 2015.
That season the Tigers scored 20 and 24 points against the first two Power Five opponents they faced before averaging more than 40 the final 11 games of the year.
Clemson has shown flashes of being an explosive offense this season, putting up 47 points against Louisville, but has also experience its struggles, scoring 14 points against Auburn and managing seven through three quarters against Boston College.
“It’s kind of like 2015 where we kind of built, built, built,” Elliott said. “I think we get compared a lot to last year, 2016, but that was an offense that had two years of chemistry and continuity together, where this is a unit that is kind of stepping onto the scene and each game I think we’re going to get better.”
The Tigers have first-year starters at center, quarterback, running back, tight end and two receiver positions, making this year’s group a work in progress.
“We’re still building that chemistry every day in practice, every game that we play. The good thing is we’ve been challenged early in the season so I think we know what kind of character we have, but we’re still young,” Elliott said. “There’s a lot of things that we can improve upon. We’ve got the makings of being a very strong unit, but we’ve still got to go back to work at each position.”
