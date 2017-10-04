Deshaun Watson on breakout game: I’m just trying to keep up with Clemson

Former Clemson star quarterback Deshaun Watson had the best game of his young NFL career on Sunday, accounting for more than 300 total yards and finishing with five touchdowns.
Watson spoke with Tigers coach Dabo Swinney after Houston’s 57-14 victory and Swinney said the two shared an enjoyable conversation.
“He was just like, ‘Man, coach, I’m just trying to keep up with what the Tigers are doing on Saturday,’ ” Swinney said with a smile. “Typical Deshaun response. He’s just awesome. I’m really happy for him.”
Clemson topped Virginia Tech 31-17 in prime time the night before Watson’s breakout game.
The rookie is 2-1 since being named Houston’s starting quarterback with the only loss being a 36-33 defeat at the hands of the reigning Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots.
“Not surprised at all. I know exactly who he is, and guess what? He’s just going to get better,” Swinney said. “If the good Lord keeps him healthy, he’s going to be fun to watch for a long time. It’s worked out great for him. He’s on a good team, he’s got a great opportunity and everybody’s getting an opportunity to see what we’ve known here, and that’s who he is with the helmet off.”
Through four games, with three starts, Watson has passed for 811 yards and seven touchdown with four interceptions, and rushed for 148 yards and two scores.
“I’m happy for him, I’m proud of him and he’s still young,” Swinney said. “He’s still got a new team, new system, new venues. He’s got to learn the league, but guess what? He will. You don’t just walk into the NFL and have the type of performances that he’s had if you’re not pretty special. You don’t get lucky in that league.”
Comments