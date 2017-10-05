Dabo Swinney updates status of several injured Tigers

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of several injured Tigers during his press availability this week.
Swinney announced that cornerback Marcus Edmond, who has been out since the opening series of Week 2 against Auburn, will miss Saturday’s game against Wake Forest and likely next Friday’s game against Syracuse. Clemson then has a bye week, meaning Edmond would return Oct. 28 against Georgia Tech.
The Lower Richland product made two of the biggest plays of Clemson’s season in 2016, recording the game-winning tackle against Louisville and hauling in an interception in overtime against N.C. State. But he has been unable to stay healthy this year.
“Marcus is a lot, lot better,” Swinney said. “A mid-foot sprain, when you play that position especially, that’s what you do. It’s plant and cut with your foot, with your feet.”
Freshman Justin Foster, who provides depth for Clemson at defensive end, is unlikely to play this week with an ankle injury but should be ready to go next week. X-rays on his ankle were negative.
Kicker Greg Huegel had successful ACL injury and is in good spirits, according to Swinney.
The Blythewood native still has a year of eligibility remaining and should be ready to go for next season.
“He’s very fortunate. It wasn’t a complete reconstruction of the ACL. I don’t know what it’s called or how they explain it, but a lot of his ACL was still attached to the bone or whatever. They just had to kind of repair... They were really encouraged once they got in there,” Swinney said. “He’s encouraged and got strong faith and a great work ethic. I’m just thankful that he’s got another year and this doesn’t have to be the end of his career.”
Tight end Garrett Williams is working his way back to 100 percent after tearing his ACL in the spring, but the Tigers could opt to redshirt him.
“We really want to work him into the scout team, because we don’t want to take away reps from guys that we know we have to get ready to play this week, but we do need to get him into some full speed football-type of work this week and next week,” Swinney said. “We’ll probably make a decision on him coming out of that open date, because we could still redshirt him, that’s still an option on the table. We’re just not ready to make a decision right now, but he looks really, really good.”
