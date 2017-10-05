Clemson-Wake Forest football preview, TV channel, online

Clemson hosts Wake Forest on Saturday in another ACC showdown. Here is what you need to know about the game.
Game info
Who: Wake Forest (4-1) at Clemson (5-0)
When: Noon, Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500), Clemson
Series history: Clemson leads 64-17-1. The Tigers have won eight consecutive games in the series.
TV: ESPN2 (Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
Radio: 105.5 FM in Clemson, 93.1 FM in Columbia (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Sideline: Reggie Merriweather)
Satellite radio: XM 193
Line: Clemson by 21.5
Weather: Morning showers with a high of 78 and a low of 70. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
What’s at stake
Clemson is looking to improve to 4-0 in the ACC with another division win. Wake Forest is trying to stay in the division race after a heartbreaking loss to Florida State last week.
Dabo Swinney is trying to improve to 9-0 as a head coach against Wake Forest. Clemson has not lost to the Demon Deacons since 2008.
The Tigers are playing for their 11th consecutive win.
Clemson can improve to 37-2 over its last 39 games with a victory.
The teams, by the numbers
Clemson
Wake Forest
Points/Game
36.4
34.0
Opp. Points/Game
10.8
14.4
Yds Rushing/Game
246.8
192.2
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
92.0
132.4
Yds Pass/Game
227.8
226.8
Opp. Yds Pass/Game
158.0
184.4
Avg. Yds/Game
474.6
419.0
Opp. Total Yds/Game
250.0
316.8
Clemson players to watch
1. Kelly Bryant leads Clemson in rushing and passing and has done everything the Tigers have asked of him through the first five games of the season. Bryant continues to improve as the year goes along and should be in for another big game.
2. Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel has returned two interceptions for touchdowns and has scored more touchdowns than any of Clemson’s receivers. The senior also leads the Tigers in tackles with 42.
3. Defensive end Austin Bryant is off to a monster start to the season, leading Clemson in tackles for loss with 8.5 and sacks with 5. He showed off his incredible athleticism last week, hauling in a one-handed interception.
Wake Forest players to watch
1. Senior John Wolford is a dual-threat quarterback who leads the Demon Deacons in rushing and passing. The Florida native has rushed for 332 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 947 yards and eight scores. He also has done a nice job protecting the football with only one interception thrown through five games.
2. Freshman receiver Greg Dortch has been Wolford’s favorite target. Dortch has 30 receptions, 18 more than anyone else, and 352 receiving yards, 174 more than the next closest. Dortch also has accounted for half of Wake Forest’s touchdown receptions with five.
3. The Demon Deacons have accounted for 50 tackles for loss, led by senior Duke Ejiofor, who has 10.5.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Kelly Bryant (Zerrick Cooper, Hunter Johnson)
RB - Tavien Feaster (Travis Etienne, C.J. Fuller, Adam Choice)
WR - Deon Cain (Diondre Overton, Tee Higgins)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Amari Rodgers, Cornell Powell)
TE - Milan Richard (Cannon Smith)
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Sean Pollard or Tremayne Ancrhum)
LG - Taylor Hearn (John Simpson)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG - Tyrone Crowder (Maverick Morris, Cade Stewart)
RT - Sean Pollard (Tremayne Anchrum)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Chris Register)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Jabril Robinson, Nyles Pinckney)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Sterling Johnson)
DE - Austin Bryant (Xavier Kelly, Justin Foster)
SLB - Dorian O’Daniel (Jalen Williams)
MLB - Tre Lamar (Chad Smith)
WLB - Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, James Skalski, Shaq Smith)
CB - Ryan Carter (A.J. Terrell, Amir Trapp)
SS - Tanner Muse (Isaiah Simmons, Nolan Turner)
FS – Van Smith (K’Von Wallace, Denzel Johnson)
CB – Mark Fields (Trayvon Mullen or K’Von Wallace)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Alex Spence (Christian Groomes)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - Alex Spence
LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney
PR - Ray-Ray McCloud or Hunter Renfrow
KOR – Tavien Feaster (Travis Etienne)
Comments