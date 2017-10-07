Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2)
Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) Rainier Ehrhardt AP
Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) Rainier Ehrhardt AP

Clemson University

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant leaves Wake Forest game with injury

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

October 07, 2017 2:50 PM

CLEMSON, SC

Clemson starting quarterback Kelly Bryant left Saturday’s game against Wake Forest in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Bryant took a tough hit near the goal line on second down midway through the third quarter and stayed in for the following play, which was a touchdown run by Travis Etienne to give Clemson a 21-0 lead.

After the touchdown run by Etienne, Bryant limped to the sideline and went to Clemson’s injury tent. He tested out the leg after several minutes of being attended to and tried jogging on the sideline but was not moving well and did not return to the game.

Bryant passed for 200 yards with a touchdown and an interception prior to leaving the game. He also rushed for 39 yards.

Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson saw time at quarterback for the Tigers after Bryant left the game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Ryan Carter thankful to have Dabo Swinney's support

Ryan Carter thankful to have Dabo Swinney's support 2:34

Ryan Carter thankful to have Dabo Swinney's support
Dabo Swinney previews matchup with 'very good' Wake Forest team 6:35

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with 'very good' Wake Forest team
Dorian O'Daniel talks pick-six, dominant defense 1:54

Dorian O'Daniel talks pick-six, dominant defense

View More Video