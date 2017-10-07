Clemson continues perfect start with 28-14 win over Wake Forest

Clemson’s dominant defense continued to flex its muscles on Saturday as the Tigers topped Wake Forest 28-14 at Death Valley.
Clemson shut the Demon Deacons down for three quarters and led 28-0 early in the fourth before Wake Forest scored a pair of touchdowns late.
The Tigers got off to a fast start, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives before both defenses settled in.
Clemson’s lead remained 14-0 until midway through the third quarter when Travis Etienne scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a three-score lead.
Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant was hurt on the play before Etienne’s run and limped off the field following the touchdown with an ankle injury. He did not return to the game.
Wake Forest played without its starting quarterback, John Wolford, who has a shoulder injury. Kendall Hinton got the start in his place.
Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson split time with Bryant out, with Johnson finding Cannon Smith for a 13-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to finish off the scoring for Clemson.
The Tigers opened the game with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a 28-yard touchdown pass from Bryant to Deon Cain.
Clemson then forced a three-and-out and the Tigers drove down the field for another score, going 76 yards in 12 plays. Adam Choice finished off the series with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Clemson’s offense fell into a funk after that. The Tigers had five consecutive drives end without points before Etienne’s touchdown run.
Tanner Muse led Clemson with eight tackles, while Austin Bryant and Tre Lamar had seven. Clemson had eight tackles for loss, with Austin Bryant leading the way with two.
