Clemson holds steady amid shaken-up Top 25

Alabama is still ranked No. 1 with Clemson No. 2 in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll, which were released Sunday afternoon.
Oklahoma plummeted after losing to Iowa State at home, falling to No. 12 in both polls after previously being ranked No. 3.
The AP Poll has Penn State ranked No. 3, followed by No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Washington.
Penn State is also No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, with Washington No. 4 and Georgia No. 5.
Washington State and Auburn are in the top 10 in the AP poll for the first time this season with Washington State being ranked No. 8 and the Tigers No. 10.
TCU (6), Wisconsin (7) and Ohio State (9) are also ranked in the top 10 in the AP Poll.
The Coaches Poll has Wisconsin at No. 6, followed by TCU, Ohio State, Washington State and Miami.
Alabama received 43 first-place votes in the AP Poll, while Clemson got 18. In the Coaches Poll the Crimson Tide got 57 first-place votes with Clemson receiving eight.
Clemson plays at Syracuse at 7 p.m. Friday. That game is on ESPN.
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Pv
1. Alabama (43)
6-0
1507
1
2. Clemson (18)
6-0
1481
2
3. Penn St.
6-0
1370
4
4. Georgia
6-0
1327
5
5. Washington
6-0
1284
6
6. TCU
5-0
1192
8
7. Wisconsin
5-0
1127
9
8. Washington St.
6-0
1094
11
9. Ohio St.
5-1
1051
10
10. Auburn
5-1
914
12
11. Miami
4-0
908
13
12. Oklahoma
4-1
851
3
13. Southern Cal
5-1
795
14
14. Oklahoma St.
4-1
712
15
15. Virginia Tech
5-1
617
16
16. Notre Dame
5-1
583
21
17. Michigan
4-1
524
7
18. South Florida
5-0
482
18
19. San Diego St.
6-0
465
19
20. NC State
5-1
421
24
21. Michigan St.
4-1
416
NR
22. UCF
4-0
274
25
23. Stanford
4-2
109
NR
24. Texas Tech
4-1
105
NR
25. Navy
5-0
74
NR
Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 39, West Virginia 26, Louisville 25, Utah 17, LSU 9, Florida 9, Kentucky 6, Iowa St. 5, Texas A&M 4, Memphis 2.
