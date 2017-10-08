Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) celebrates a touchdown with Clemson tight end Cannon Smith (84) against Wake Forest during the game Saturday.
Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) celebrates a touchdown with Clemson tight end Cannon Smith (84) against Wake Forest during the game Saturday. Rainier Ehrhardt AP
Clemson holds steady amid shaken-up Top 25

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

October 08, 2017 2:58 PM

Alabama is still ranked No. 1 with Clemson No. 2 in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll, which were released Sunday afternoon.

Oklahoma plummeted after losing to Iowa State at home, falling to No. 12 in both polls after previously being ranked No. 3.

The AP Poll has Penn State ranked No. 3, followed by No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Washington.

Penn State is also No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, with Washington No. 4 and Georgia No. 5.

Washington State and Auburn are in the top 10 in the AP poll for the first time this season with Washington State being ranked No. 8 and the Tigers No. 10.

TCU (6), Wisconsin (7) and Ohio State (9) are also ranked in the top 10 in the AP Poll.

The Coaches Poll has Wisconsin at No. 6, followed by TCU, Ohio State, Washington State and Miami.

Alabama received 43 first-place votes in the AP Poll, while Clemson got 18. In the Coaches Poll the Crimson Tide got 57 first-place votes with Clemson receiving eight.

Clemson plays at Syracuse at 7 p.m. Friday. That game is on ESPN.

AP Top 25

Record

Pts

Pv

1. Alabama (43)

6-0

1507

1

2. Clemson (18)

6-0

1481

2

3. Penn St.

6-0

1370

4

4. Georgia

6-0

1327

5

5. Washington

6-0

1284

6

6. TCU

5-0

1192

8

7. Wisconsin

5-0

1127

9

8. Washington St.

6-0

1094

11

9. Ohio St.

5-1

1051

10

10. Auburn

5-1

914

12

11. Miami

4-0

908

13

12. Oklahoma

4-1

851

3

13. Southern Cal

5-1

795

14

14. Oklahoma St.

4-1

712

15

15. Virginia Tech

5-1

617

16

16. Notre Dame

5-1

583

21

17. Michigan

4-1

524

7

18. South Florida

5-0

482

18

19. San Diego St.

6-0

465

19

20. NC State

5-1

421

24

21. Michigan St.

4-1

416

NR

22. UCF

4-0

274

25

23. Stanford

4-2

109

NR

24. Texas Tech

4-1

105

NR

25. Navy

5-0

74

NR

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 39, West Virginia 26, Louisville 25, Utah 17, LSU 9, Florida 9, Kentucky 6, Iowa St. 5, Texas A&M 4, Memphis 2.

