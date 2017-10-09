Clemson in NFL: Deshaun Watson emerging as front-runner for Rookie of the Year

Another week, another sensational performance by Houston Texans rookie quarterback and former Clemson Tiger Deshaun Watson.
A week after passing for four touchdowns and running for another, a first for a rookie QB in the Super Bowl era, Watson was at it again Sunday night, throwing five more scores. Unfortunately for Watson, it wasn’t enough for the Texans to top the Chiefs, and his team fell to 2-3 on the year.
But the good news for Watson is that not only did he tie the rookie record for most touchdowns in a game, he has emerged as a clear front-runner for the Rookie of the Year award. With 12 passing touchdowns through five games and four starts, he is on pace to shatter the current rookie record for passing touchdowns in a season: 26, held by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Watson also has two rushing touchdowns on the season. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton holds the record for rookie rushing scores with 14.
Deshaun Watson tied the NFL rookie record with 5 Pass TD.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 9, 2017
(Ray Buivid in 1937, Matthew Stafford in 2009 & Jameis Winston in 2015) pic.twitter.com/OSVVUZOKsY
Much of Watson’s success has come as a result of his connection with fellow Clemson alum DeAndre Hopkins, and that repartee continued Sunday, as Watson targeted Hopkins 12 times, going for three touchdown passes and 52 yards.
He caught that!?!?— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2017
Incredible grab, @DeandreHopkins.@DeshaunWatson's 4th TD pass of the night! #KCvsHOU #Texans pic.twitter.com/gxvUoOF3SR
On the year, Hopkins has five touchdown catches, already the second most of his career.
New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro played the hero for his team last week, hitting a 41-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. He kept up the success this week with a 57-yarder as time expired in the first half to give his team a 3-0 lead over the Cleveland Browns.
Those three points ended up being the margin of victory for the Jets, and those 57 yards set a new franchise record for longest field goal.
Arizona Cardinals running back Andre Ellington had just one rushing attempt in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it went backwards for -2 yards.
But Ellington has established himself as one of the top receiving backs in the NFL, catching nine passes for the second consecutive week. He now has 28 receptions on the season, which is tied for 10th in the league among all receivers. He ranks among the top 35 players in the league in receiving yards.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch tied his career high with two sacks during his team’s 16-10 win over the Tennessee Titans, part of a dominant defensive effort against backup QB Matt Cassel that improved Miami to 2-2 on the season.
CLEMSON
A look at other former Tigers:
Dwayne Allen, TE, New England Patriots: Despite the absence of star tight end Rob Gronkowski, had no targets and no catches against the Buccaneers.
Stephone Anthony, LB, New Orleans Saints: DNP
Mackensie Alexander, CB, Minnesota Vikings: DNP
Isaiah Battle, OT, Seattle Seahawks: DNP
Vic Beasley Jr., LB, Atlanta Falcons: DNP, injured
Andre Branch, DE, Miami Dolphins: Recorded two sacks and two tackles as the Dolphins beat the Tennessee Titans.
Bashaud Breeland, CB, Washington Redskins: Bye week
Jaron Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals: 3 catches on 6 targets for 39 yards
Martavis Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 catches on 8 targets for 21 yards, 1 rushing attempt for 13 yards
Chandler Catanzaro, K, New York Jets: 1 for 1 on field goals, kicked a 57-yarder that set a new Jets record. Also 2 for 2 on extra points.
Kevin Dodd, LB, Tennessee Titans: DNP
Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals: 1 rush for -2 yards, 9 receptions for 65 yards
Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants: 11 rushing attempts for 57 yards, 5 catches for 25 yards
Marcus Gilchrist, S, Houston Texans: 9 tackles, 7 solo
B.J. Goodson, LB, New York Giants: 8 tackles, 5 solo, and 1 forced fumble, the second of his career
T.J. Green, S, Indianapolis Colts: Did not record any stats but appeared in his 20th straight game for the Colts
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans: 4 catches on 12 targets for 52 yards, 3 touchdowns
Adam Humphries, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3 catches on 5 targets for 51 yards, 17 catches for 207 yards on the season
Grady Jarrett, DT, Atlanta Falcons: DNP
Jarvis Jenkins, DT, Kansas City Chiefs: Appeared in his second game of the year, did not record any stats
Jayron Kearse, S, Minnesota Vikings: DNP, injured
Shaq Lawson, DE, Buffalo Bills: 2 tackles after not playing last week
Jordan Leggett, TE, New York Jets: Made his NFL debut, recorded no stats
Byron Maxwell, CB, Miami Dolphins: DNP, unclear whether it was due to injury or poor play
Charone Peake, WR, New York Jets: DNP, on the injured reserve list
Bradley Pinion, P, San Francisco 49ers: 6 punts with an average of 45.7 yards and a long of 55. Seventh in the league in punts.
D.J. Reader, DT, Houston Texans: 4 tackles, 2 solo, tied for his most on the season
Coty Sensabaugh, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Did not record any stats, snapping a two-game streak with at least one tackle
Tyler Shatley, G, Jacksonville Jaguars: Recorded his first start of the season after appearing in every previous game
Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Miami Dolphins: 2 tackles, recorded second career start
Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams: Zero catches on 4 targets, stirred up some drama by seemingly tweeting about his lack of production after the game
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans: 16 completions on 31 attempts for 261 yards and 5 touchdowns, 3 rushing attempts for 31 yards
Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: DNP, injured, ESPN reports he will make his NFL debut next week
