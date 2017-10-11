Clemson beats Alabama and Georgia for Atlanta safety

Clemson is on the board with its first commitment for the 2019 class. DB Joseph Charleston (6-2 190) of Alpharetta, Ga., announced a commitment to the Tigers Monday night. He visited for the Wake Forest game last weekend, the third game he has been to this season.
He also had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Ohio State, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and others.
He was rated as a 4-star prospect by several services.
“One school sticks out from the rest,” Charleston wrote on Twitter. “After many talks with my family and coaches, I am officially committed to Clemson University.”
He said recently Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia were high on his list. He has a brother who plays baseball at Tennessee.
Charleston is a safety, a position the Tigers are still trying to address in their 2018 class. They took two safeties in 2016 but none in the 2017 class.
