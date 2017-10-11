Clemson QB Kelly Bryant ‘ready to go’ for Syracuse

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters following Wednesday’s practice that quarterback Kelly Bryant is “ready to go” for Friday night’s game against Syracuse.

Swinney said Bryant was able to practice this week after injuring his ankle in the third quarter against Wake Forest last Saturday.

Bryant did not return to the game against the Demon Deacons and finished 21-for-29 passing for 200 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 39 yards.

The junior has started all six games for Clemson and has completed better than 67 percent of his passes. Bryant has thrown for 1,259 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also leads the Tigers in rushing with 401 yards and seven touchdowns.

Backup linebacker Jalen Williams will not play against the Orange with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, according to Swinney. Williams has appeared in all six games and has played 115 snaps. He has made 12 tackles, including one tackle for loss.