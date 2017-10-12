Clemson getting a big, hard-hitting safety in 2019

Alpharetta, Ga., defensive back Joseph Charleston got Clemson's 2019 class off to a big start with a commitment earlier this week. He chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Ohio State, Ole Miss, West Virginia and others. He has visited Clemson three times this season and after the last one Saturday, he decided it was time to move on his feelings. His coach said the Tigers are getting a player of high character and great skill.
"He rarely talks about (recruiting) and he loves to have a good time with his team," said Milton High coach Adam Clack. "He takes coaching from his coaches and is a heck of a competitor. He was willing to go ahead and commit early and shut the media circus down just speaks volumes of the type of young man that he is."
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables loves to have a hard hitting safety who gets dow hill to deliver a big hit, such as Tanner Muse. At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Charleston already has a big frame and no doubt will get thicker. And Clack said Venables will love the way he plays.
"His defining characteristic is his explosiveness. The way that he can arrive violently from a short space, whether its at the line of scrimmage and filling backside on a cut back run play, or shed a block and make a play, and then also be back on the hash and play the ball in the air and separate the receiver from the ball, I think that as a coach and an evaluator, those are the things that kind of you have it or you don't, and he has it in spades. That's probably what separates him and attracts a lot of people."
Clack said from his conversations with Charleston as he was working his way to his decision, what moved Clemson to the front was the kind of program Dabo Swinney put on display for him.
"I think that the defining thing about Clemson is the culture," Clack said. "I think he was really attracted to the positive environment to the player-friendly family. As an outsider looking in, that's what jumped off the page to me and I definitely thing that was ultimately the deciding factor for him with so many other good choices."
This season thus far Clack said Charleston has one interception, two blocked punts and around 40 tackles.
Notes:
▪ Clemson offered 6-foot-3 St. Louis guard Courtney Ramey. He's a former Louisville commitment.
▪ Tampa, Fla., offensive lineman Richard Gouraige told the Rivals Florida site Clemson and Florida are his top two. He visited Florida Saturday.
▪ Atlanta offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer told Rivals he did not make an official visit to Florida last weekend as he had talked about doing. He also said he will announce December 15th. He’s down to Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State.
