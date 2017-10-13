Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is expected to attend a reunion of the 1992 Crimson Tide national championship team on Saturday night at Alabama.
Moma's calling: Dabo going home to Alabama for reunion

October 13, 2017

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is going home to Alabama on Saturday night for a game in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama is honoring the 1992 National Championship team -- of which Swinney was a member -- during halftime of the Tide-Arkansas game and Swinney is planning to attend, it was announced Thursday.

Clemson plays at Syracuse on Friday night, which allows Swinney to attend the Alabama game.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that Clemson coaches Woody McCorvey, Danny Pearman, Lemanski Hall, and director of recruiting and external affairs Thad Turnipseed -- all with Alabama backgrounds -- also are expected to attend.

Swinney was a wide receiver on the 1992 title team and coached at Alabama from 1993-2000.

He recently said that you “never say never” about the possibility of one day replacing coach Nick Saban at his alma mater.

Aaron Suttles had tweeted the the news that Swinney is expected to attend the ceremony.

Kickoff for Alabama’s game against Arkansas is at 7:15 pm on ESPN.

