Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, left, congratulates Syracuse coach Dino Babers after their game Friday.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, left, congratulates Syracuse coach Dino Babers after their game Friday. Adrian Kraus AP
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, left, congratulates Syracuse coach Dino Babers after their game Friday. Adrian Kraus AP

Clemson University

Dabo goes into Syracuse locker room to congratulate players

By Posted Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 14, 2017 12:11 AM

The Syracuse football team stunned No. 2 Clemson 27-24 on Friday night, but that didn’t stop Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney from going out of his way to congratulate the Orange.

Swinney told Syracuse coach Dabo Swinney, “I’m so happy for you” in the postgame handshake. Here was the scene in the Syracuse locker room after the game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

    Tigers will face the Orange Friday night

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 7:43

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse
Jeff Scott previews Clemson matchup with 'complex' Syracuse defense 3:14

Jeff Scott previews Clemson matchup with 'complex' Syracuse defense
Kelly Bryant talks ankle injury, win over Wake Forest 2:50

Kelly Bryant talks ankle injury, win over Wake Forest

View More Video