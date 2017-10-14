Dabo goes into Syracuse locker room to congratulate players

The Syracuse football team stunned No. 2 Clemson 27-24 on Friday night, but that didn’t stop Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney from going out of his way to congratulate the Orange.
Dabo just solidified my respect for him. Came in our locker room, shook our hands and congratulated us. WOW. That's a dude right there✊— Kayton Samuels (@JustMyfans) October 14, 2017
All class from Dabo. pic.twitter.com/LPSR3DijUr— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) October 14, 2017
What do you do when the nation's longest winning streak comes to an end? Tell the opposing coach "I'm so happy for you."— Chris Kroeger (@Kroeger) October 14, 2017
Dabo is all class. pic.twitter.com/i4Cr8ebBVq
Swinney told Syracuse coach Dabo Swinney, “I’m so happy for you” in the postgame handshake. Here was the scene in the Syracuse locker room after the game.
.@CoachBabersCuse asked for faith: belief without evidence.— Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) October 14, 2017
THAT was your evidence pic.twitter.com/K4UI5fc58U
