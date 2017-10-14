Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell had 3.5 sacks Friday night against Syracuse.
Clemson University

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Clemson vs. Syracuse

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

October 14, 2017 6:00 PM

THUMBS UP

Clelin Ferrell

Clemson’s defense did not look like itself for most of the night, but Clelin Ferrell played perhaps his best game of the season. The redshirt sophomore had 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks as he was constantly in the backfield and making plays.

Hunter Renfrow

The junior continues to catch everything thrown in his direction and hauled in five passes for 64 yards, including a couple of balls that he barely got a hand on.

Dorian O’Daniel

The senior finished with 10 tackles, including eight solo stops, and added 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup.

Eric Dungey

Syracuse’s starting quarterback was hurt last season against Clemson but was the difference on Friday night. Dungey threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 61 yards against one of the nation’s most talented defenses.

THUMBS DOWN

Keeping Kelly Bryant in the game

Clemson’s starting quarterback was clearly struggling to move several plays before he was slammed to the turf and suffered a concussion. Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson at full health would have been a better option.

15-yard penalties

Clemson committed 11 penalties for 119 yards, including some inexcusable ones. The Tigers had several 15-yard penalties, including two roughing the passer calls, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a pass interference call.

Special teams

Clemson was 1-for-3 on field goal attempts and tried a fake punt midway through the fourth quarter that was poorly executed.

Offensive attack

Clemson’s running backs combined to receive only 15 carries. With a banged up quarterback and then a backup quarterback, the Tigers should have relied more on the running game.

Matt Connolly

