First loss costs Clemson in latest Top 25

The Clemson football team dropped in the weekly college polls after the Tigers’ loss to Syracuse.
The Tigers (6-1) fell five spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25.
They dropped six places to No. 8 in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll.
Alabama remained No. 1 in both polls. Penn State and Georgia are Nos. 2 and 3.
The Tigers lost Friday night to Syracuse 27-24 and are off this week. They host Georgia Tech on Oct. 28. Kickoff time will be determined Monday.
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Alabama (61)
7-0
1525
1
2. Penn St.
6-0
1432
3
3. Georgia
7-0
1417
4
4. TCU
6-0
1322
6
5. Wisconsin
6-0
1241
7
6. Ohio St.
6-1
1184
9
7. Clemson
6-1
1117
2
8. Miami
5-0
1109
11
9. Oklahoma
5-1
1066
12
10. Oklahoma St.
5-1
900
14
11. Southern Cal
6-1
886
13
12. Washington
6-1
811
5
13. Notre Dame
5-1
798
16
14. Virginia Tech
5-1
727
15
15. Washington St.
6-1
578
8
16. NC State
6-1
573
20
16. South Florida
6-0
573
18
18. Michigan St.
5-1
563
21
19. Michigan
5-1
558
17
20. UCF
5-0
387
22
21. Auburn
5-2
303
10
22. Stanford
5-2
274
23
23. West Virginia
4-2
157
-
24. LSU
5-2
108
-
25. Memphis
5-1
62
-
Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 56, Texas A&M 46, Iowa St. 16, Virginia 10, Kentucky 8, Utah 4, Mississippi St. 3, South Carolina 2, Iowa 2, Navy 2, Texas Tech 2, Georgia Tech 1, Marshall 1, Florida St. 1.
Comments