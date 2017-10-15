Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain (8) tries to break free of Syracuse defensive back Juwan Dowels (9) in their game Friday.
Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain (8) tries to break free of Syracuse defensive back Juwan Dowels (9) in their game Friday. Adrian Kraus AP
Clemson University

First loss costs Clemson in latest Top 25

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 15, 2017 2:00 PM

The Clemson football team dropped in the weekly college polls after the Tigers’ loss to Syracuse.

The Tigers (6-1) fell five spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25.

They dropped six places to No. 8 in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll.

Alabama remained No. 1 in both polls. Penn State and Georgia are Nos. 2 and 3.

The Tigers lost Friday night to Syracuse 27-24 and are off this week. They host Georgia Tech on Oct. 28. Kickoff time will be determined Monday.

AP Top 25

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Alabama (61)

7-0

1525

1

2. Penn St.

6-0

1432

3

3. Georgia

7-0

1417

4

4. TCU

6-0

1322

6

5. Wisconsin

6-0

1241

7

6. Ohio St.

6-1

1184

9

7. Clemson

6-1

1117

2

8. Miami

5-0

1109

11

9. Oklahoma

5-1

1066

12

10. Oklahoma St.

5-1

900

14

11. Southern Cal

6-1

886

13

12. Washington

6-1

811

5

13. Notre Dame

5-1

798

16

14. Virginia Tech

5-1

727

15

15. Washington St.

6-1

578

8

16. NC State

6-1

573

20

16. South Florida

6-0

573

18

18. Michigan St.

5-1

563

21

19. Michigan

5-1

558

17

20. UCF

5-0

387

22

21. Auburn

5-2

303

10

22. Stanford

5-2

274

23

23. West Virginia

4-2

157

-

24. LSU

5-2

108

-

25. Memphis

5-1

62

-

Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 56, Texas A&M 46, Iowa St. 16, Virginia 10, Kentucky 8, Utah 4, Mississippi St. 3, South Carolina 2, Iowa 2, Navy 2, Texas Tech 2, Georgia Tech 1, Marshall 1, Florida St. 1.

