Clemson in NFL: Deshaun Watson aside, a slow week for former Tigers

Nearly a quarter of the 33 former Clemson players in the NFL were inactive this past weekend, and another five recorded no stats as rookie sensation Deshaun Watson again stole headlines and posted the best performance by an ex-Tiger in the pros.
Watson’s three-touchdown performance for the Houston Texans on Sunday gave him a total of 15 on the year, the most passing scores by a rookie through six weeks in league history.
Former Tiger DeAndre Hopkins was on the receiving end of one of those scores, giving him six touchdowns on the season, tied for the NFL lead. However, Hopkins also posted a season-low on catches, with two, and receiving yards, with just 19.
.@deshaunwatson + @DeAndreHopkins = TD!#WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/3TYWCSuqJ4— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2017
Hopkins wasn’t the only Clemson pass-catcher to endure a tough outing. Steelers wide out Martavis Bryant caught just two passes, tied for his season low, and ESPN reported that he has requested a trade from Pittsburgh, though he later denied it. In Los Angeles, Rams receiver Sammy Watkins had just one catch for 11 yards, a week after not getting any targets at all.
Meanwhile, Cardinals receiver Jaron Brown had just one catch on one target, his lowest marks on the season. His fellow Clemson alum, running back Andre Ellington, did not record any statistics a week after catching nine passes and moving into the top 10 in the league for receptions.
On the positive side, rookie Mike Williams made his NFL debut for the Los Angeles Chargers, making one catch for 15 yards. Atlanta linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. also returned from injury to play sparingly, recording one tackle for the Falcons.
CLEMSON
Dwayne Allen, TE, New England Patriots: Recorded second straight game with no targets or catches
Stephone Anthony, LB, New Orleans Saints: DNP
Mackensie Alexander, CB, Minnesota Vikings: 3 tackles, 1 pass defended
Isaiah Battle, OT, Seattle Seahawks: DNP
Vic Beasley Jr., LB, Atlanta Falcons: Returned from injury to record 1 tackle
Andre Branch, DE, Miami Dolphins: 1 solo tackle
Bashaud Breeland, CB, Washington Redskins: 6 tackles, 1 pass defended, left game early with a knee injury
Jaron Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals: 1 catch on 1 target for 30 yards
Martavis Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: 2 catches on 3 targets for 27 yards
Chandler Catanzaro, K, New York Jets: 1 for 1 on field goals, 2 for 2 on extra points.
Kevin Dodd, LB, Tennessee Titans: DNP
Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals: Recorded no stats as new Cardinal Adrian Peterson got the majority of touches
Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants: 9 rushing attempts for 27 yards, 2 catches for 5 yards
Marcus Gilchrist, S, Houston Texans: 3 tackles, 12th straight game with at least one stop
B.J. Goodson, LB, New York Giants: 6 tackles and 2 passes defended, the first ones of his career
T.J. Green, S, Indianapolis Colts: Did not record any stats
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans: 2 catches on 4 targets for 19 yards, 1 touchdown, tied for league lead in TD receptions
Adam Humphries, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 catches on 7 targets for 51 yards, second on the team in receptions
Grady Jarrett, DT, Atlanta Falcons: 4 tackles, 15 combined tackles on the season
Jarvis Jenkins, DT, Kansas City Chiefs: DNP, inactive
Jayron Kearse, S, Minnesota Vikings: Returned to action after missing a week due to injury, recorded no stats
Shaq Lawson, DE, Buffalo Bills: DNP, inactive with a groin injury
Jordan Leggett, TE, New York Jets: DNP
Byron Maxwell, CB, Miami Dolphins: DNP, inactive for the second straight week with a foot injury
Charone Peake, WR, New York Jets: DNP, on the injured reserve
Bradley Pinion, P, San Francisco 49ers: 6 punts with an average of 42.3 yards and a long of 49, four of which were downed inside the 20-yard line
D.J. Reader, DT, Houston Texans: 5 tackles, tied for a career high, 1 sack, the second of his career
Coty Sensabaugh, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Appeared on special teams, did not record any stats
Tyler Shatley, G, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started for the second time this year
Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Miami Dolphins: 1 tackle and 1 pass defended for the third straight game
Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams: 1 catch on four targets for 11 yards
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans: 17 completions on 29 attempts for 225 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception, 6 rushing attempts for 23 yards
Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: 1 reception on 1 target for 15 yards in his NFL debut
