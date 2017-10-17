Four Clemson football players honored as midseason All-Americans

Clemson had four football players honored as midseason All-Americans this week by various national outlets.
Defensive end Austin Bryant was named a first-team midseason AP All-American after posting 11 tackles for loss and five sacks through the first seven games of the season.
Bryant was also named to ESPN.com, USA Today, CBS Sports and Sporting News midseason All-American teams. He is tied for fifth nationally in tackles for loss.
Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel was also honored as a first-team midseason AP All-American, in addition to being named a midseason All-American by ESPN.com and The Athletic.
O’Daniel leads Clemson in tackles with 51 and has two interception returns for touchdowns, which is tied for No. 2 in the nation.
Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt were named midseason All-Americans by Sporting News.
Lawrence has recorded 30 tackles this season and has been a big part of a Tigers defense that ranks in the top 15 in the country in scoring defense.
Hyatt has graded out at 93 and 95 percent, respectively, in the past two games and has given up just one sacks this season.
