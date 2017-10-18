Clemson target decommits from Tennessee after South Carolina loss

Butler, Ga., running back Lyn-J Dixon broke free of his commitment to Tennessee on Saturday, not long after the Vols loss to South Carolina.
He had been committed to Tennessee in June over Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss, Louisville, Notre Dame, Auburn and others on his short list. Clemson always liked Dixon but liked Zamir White more and didn’t offer him until after White committed to Georgia. By then Dixon had committed to Tennessee. But Dixon doesn’t hold a grudge and Clemson never really stopped recruiting him. So, the two have another chance with each other.
“I hear from Clemson pretty much all the time and my thoughts on them are that they have a very good program that will get you where you want to be,” Dixon Said. “I could fit because they run pretty much the same offense as my high school and it wouldn’t be a problem to learn plays.”
Dixon visited Tennessee for the Georgia debacle and he was at Alabama last weekend. He does not have any other visits planned at this time. He visited Clemson in late March.
As he goes through the recruiting process for a second time, Dixon said he’s looking for a couple of specific criteria in his new home.
“A coaching staff with a good atmosphere surrounding it and some good amount of playing time,” he said.
Clemson, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Louisville, Dixon said, are showing him the strongest interest at this point.
Notes:
▪ Tennessee offensive line commitment Cade Mays of Knoxville plans to visit Clemson for the Georgia Tech game according to TheClemsonInsider.
▪ Clemson defensive back target Brendan Radley-Hiles of IMG Academy, a Nebraska commit, will visit Texas this weekend and Oklahoma next weekend. He visited Nebraska earlier this month. Clemson has been hoping to get him in for an official visit in November.
▪ Belton-Honea Path 2019 defensive lineman Tysheik Galloway picked up his first offer Tuesday from Virginia.
Comments