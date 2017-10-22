Clemson moves up in one poll during bye week

Clemson moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll after its bye week, while the Tigers remained No. 7 in the AP Poll.
Alabama is ranked No. 1 in both polls and received all of the first-place votes.
The top five is the same in both polls with Penn State No. 2, followed by Georgia, TCU and Wisconsin.
The Coaches Poll has Ohio State at 6, with Miami No. 8, followed by Oklahoma and Notre Dame.
The AP Poll also has the Buckeyes at 6 and Miami at 8, but it has Notre Dame in front of Oklahoma.
Clemson will host Georgia Tech this Saturday at 8 p.m. This will be the first game for the Tigers since losing at Syracuse.
