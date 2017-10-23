Clemson will travel to N.C. State on Saturday, Nov. 4.
Clemson University

ACC announces six-day hold on Clemson-NC State showdown

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

October 23, 2017 12:40 PM

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the Clemson at NC State and Virginia Tech at Miami games on Saturday, November 4, the ACC announced on Monday.

The Clemson at NC State game will be played at either 3:30 p.m. or between 7:15-8 p.m., and will be broadcast on ABC or ESPN.

Virginia Tech at Miami will fill the other slot.

Clemson (6-1, 4-1 ACC) will face Georgia Tech this weekend at 8 p.m. before traveling to Raleigh the first weekend in November.

N.C. State (6-1, 4-0) is the only ACC Atlantic team without a conference loss and will face Notre Dame in South Bend on Saturday.

In other ACC games on Nov. 4:

Syracuse at Florida State, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 3 p.m., RSN

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

Open Dates: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt

