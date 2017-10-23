Dabo’s message to Clemson team after boxing video leaked on social media

A video was posted to social media late Wednesday night appearing to show two Clemson football players boxing in Clemson’s locker room.
Tigers running back Adam Choice provided some context to the incident on Monday.
“It wasn’t anything personal. They were just in there goofing off and somehow it got leaked. It wasn’t necessarily a big deal until it got sent out,” Choice said. “Those guys have already apologized. They shook hands right after. They were laughing about it.”
The video went viral, leading to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney addressing it with his team.
Swinney’s message included that those kind of videos should never leave the locker room.
“He didn’t necessarily throw us under the bus... He kind of used it as a learning opportunity for the team and let us know how social media is so important, how it’s impactful, how things can spread quickly,” Choice said. “We live in a world where everybody’s on social media so everybody sees it and everybody has different opinions about it. Some people see it as fun. Some people see it as bad. We’ve just got to be smart and not let things like that get out.”
Choice added that he has seen guys goofing off in the locker room plenty of times and it happens everywhere.
“We’re guys, stuff like that will happen, but we’ve just got to be smart about recording it and sending it out to our friends and stuff like that,” Choice said. “At the end of the day if something like that does get out then it’s a negative image on the university and on this team and that’s not who we are as people. We’re not bad people trying to do that intentionally. We’re just guys having a good time... We’ve just got to be smarter about it.”
