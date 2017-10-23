Clemson University

Clemson in NFL: Martavis Bryant trashes teammate on Instagram and wants a trade, reports say

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

October 23, 2017 1:47 PM

The situation for former Clemson football star Martavis Bryant has declined rapidly in Pittsburgh, where the receiver has declined from a solid No. 2 option alongside Antonio Brown to a minimal part of the Steelers’ offense.

And now, Bryant, Clemson’s record-holder for longest yards per catch average, wants out of Pittsburgh, according to reports from ESPN, and he doesn’t seem to care too much about maintaining good relationships along the way, criticizing rookie teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster on Instagram after this Sunday’s game, in which Bryant was targeted just twice.

Fellow Clemson alum and receiver Adam Humphries also struggled Sunday, putting up a season low in receiving yards and fumbling a catch on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ final possession, allowing the Buffalo Bills to march down the field and kick a game-winning field goal.

San Francisco 49ers punter and former Tiger Bradley Pinion has been busy this season, coming on the field 36 times through seven games, tied for sixth most in the league. However, he has made the most of those opportunities — his punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line 17 times, tied for best in the NFL, and returners have called for 13 fair catches off his punts, third best in football.

CLEMSON

Dwayne Allen, TE, New England Patriots: Recorded no catches on no targets, has yet to catch a pass this season

Stephone Anthony, LB, New Orleans Saints: DNP

Mackensie Alexander, CB, Minnesota Vikings: DNP, missing his first game this season with a hip injury

Isaiah Battle, OT, Seattle Seahawks: DNP, has yet to appear in a game this season

Vic Beasley Jr., LB, Atlanta Falcons: Season-high 5 tackles, 4 solo

Andre Branch, DE, Miami Dolphins: 2 tackles, 1 solo, left the game early with a groin injury

Bashaud Breeland, CB, Washington Redskins: Yet to play

Jaron Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals: 2 catches on 5 targets for 37 yards

Martavis Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: 1 catch on 2 targets for 3 yards, 1 rushing attempt for 2 yards

Chandler Catanzaro, K, New York Jets: 4 for 4 on extra points.

Kevin Dodd, LB, Tennessee Titans: DNP, missed fourth straight game

Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals: DNP, injured quadriceps

Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants: 5 rushing attempts for 15 yards, 2 catches for 14 yards

Marcus Gilchrist, S, Houston Texans: 3 tackles, 2 solo

B.J. Goodson, LB, New York Giants: 4 tackles, left the game early with an ankle injury

T.J. Green, S, Indianapolis Colts: 5 tackles, a season-high

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans: Bye week

Adam Humphries, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2 catches on 3 targets for 13 yards, lost a fumble

Grady Jarrett, DT, Atlanta Falcons: 5 tackles, on pace for a career-best 53 stops

Jarvis Jenkins, DT, Kansas City Chiefs: Appeared in his third game this season

Jayron Kearse, S, Minnesota Vikings: Recorded no stats

Shaq Lawson, DE, Buffalo Bills: 4 tackles, bringing his season total to 16, already passing his rookie season total

Jordan Leggett, TE, New York Jets: Has yet to play his first career NFL game, dealing with a knee injury

Byron Maxwell, CB, Miami Dolphins: DNP, inactive despite practicing fully during the week

Charone Peake, WR, New York Jets: DNP, on the injured reserve

Bradley Pinion, P, San Francisco 49ers: 4 punts with an average of 45 yards and a long of 48, tied for the league lead in punts downed inside the 20-yard line

D.J. Reader, DT, Houston Texans: Bye week

Coty Sensabaugh, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Appeared on special teams, did not record any stats for the third straight game

Tyler Shatley, G, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started his third straight game, the longest stretch of his career

Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Miami Dolphins: 2 tackles, has now started 4 games in a row

Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams: 3 catches on 5 targets for 42 yards

Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans: Bye week

Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: No catches on 2 targets

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

    Tigers coach is pleased with team’s progress

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 2:21

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse
Clemson coach Brad Brownell talks state of college basketball after latest scandal 4:36

Clemson coach Brad Brownell talks state of college basketball after latest scandal
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 7:43

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

View More Video