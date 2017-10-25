More Videos

  Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day

Matt Connolly mconnolly@thestate.com
Clemson University

Sore knee has Clemson searching for right role for PG Shelton Mitchell

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

October 25, 2017 6:05 PM

CHARLOTTE

Clemson starting point guard Shelton Mitchell has proved he can be a playmaker when healthy, but the redshirt junior might never be 100 percent healthy again.

Mitchell missed the start of last season after suffering a torn meniscus and had surgery in the offseason to clean up the injury.

Tigers coach Brad Brownell said Wednesday at ACC Media Day that Mitchell is still experiencing soreness and Clemson is limiting his minutes during the preseason.

“We’ve been managing some of his practice time right now. I think the challenge for it is some days he feels really good. And then other days, for whatever reason, it’s just sore,” Brownell said. “I don’t know that that’s ever going to go away.”

Mitchell started 27 of 29 games last year and was Clemson’s second-leading scorer at 10.8 points per game. He also led the Tigers in assists with 103 and shot 45.3 percent from 3-point range.

He is expected to be a major contributor for the Tigers and, perhaps, Clemson’s best player if he is able to stay on the court for significant minutes.

FITTING PIECES TOGETHER

Clemson returns five players who played significant minutes last season, but also has seven newcomers who did not play much.

Brownell said it will be a challenge for the Tigers to mesh those pieces together.

“Blending that group, I think, is the real challenge,” Brownell said. “I think a lot of that responsibility is going to fall to myself and also our seniors, Gabe DeVoe and Donte Grantham, two guys that I think are very good players.”

TURNING UP THE DEFENSE

Clemson averaged nearly 75 points per game last season, but the Tigers also took a step back defensively.

Brownell believes that if Clemson can turn up its defensive intensity and get a couple of more stops a game it can be an improved team.

“We’re trying to look at a couple things to be better defensively. We know that’s where we took the step back,” Brownell said. “Offensively, we were a very efficient team. Defensively, we took a step back.”

