Tigers shine where it counts in rainy game

Clemson tight end Milan Richard picked a good game to catch his first career touchdown.
The junior scored on a 20-yard reception in the first quarter with his uncle, Heisman winner Herschel Walker in attendance.
Richard’s reception gave Clemson a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter. The Georgia native entered the game fourth on the team in receptions with 12 for 155 yards.
Richard was one of nine Clemson players to catch a pass in the first half, joining Deon Cain, Ray-Ray McCloud, Diondre Overton, Tavien Feaster, Amari Rodgers, Hunter Renfrow, Trevion Thompson and Cannon Smith.
The grab by backup tight end Smith was just his second of the year.
BRYANT SHINES
Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant appeared to be close to 100 percent after injuring his ankle Oct. 7 against Wake Forest and suffering a concussion Oct. 13 against Syracuse.
The junior had 11 carries for 62 yards in the first half and also completed 14 of 19 passes for 143 yards and two scores.
Both of Bryant’s touchdown passes came in the first quarter, and it was the first multi-touchdown passing game of his career.
FORD HONORED
Former Clemson coach Danny Ford was honored prior to Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech for his induction into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame for the class of 2017.
Ford, who led Clemson to the 1981 national title, received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Ford is the fourth former Clemson head coach to be named to the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame, joining John Heisman, Jess Neely, and Frank Howard. Former Clemson players in the Hall of Fame are Banks McFadden, Terry Kinard and Jeff Davis.
Ford coached at Clemson from 1978-89 and posted a record of 96-29-4, the second most coaching wins in Clemson history behind Frank Howard’s 165. The Alabama native was 33 years, seven months and 30 days old when he led the Tigers to the national title and he is still the youngest coach to win the national championship.
WEATHER LEADS TO TROUBLE
Clemson and Georgia Tech fumbled in the first quarter as rain poured down at Death Valley.
KirVonte Benson fumbled for the Yellow Jackets on Georgia Tech’s first possession, leading to a 38-yard touchdown pass from Bryant to Deon Cain.
Tigers freshman running back Travis Etienne fumbled on Clemson’s second possession of the game, leading to a Georgia Tech field goal.
