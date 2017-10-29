Clemson climbing again in Top 25

Clemson moved up in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll following its 24-10 win against Georgia Tech Saturday night.
The Tigers jumped up two spots to No. 5 in the Coaches Poll and moved up one spot to No. 6 in the AP Poll.
The top four is the same in both polls with Alabama ranked No. 1, followed by Georgia, Ohio State and Wisconsin.
The Coaches Poll has Miami at No. 6, with Penn State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State rounding out the top 10.
The AP Poll has Notre Dame fifth and Penn State seventh, followed by Oklahoma, Miami and TCU.
N.C. State, Clemson’s opponent for this weekend, is ranked No. 19 in the Coaches Poll and No. 20 in the AP Poll after losing at Notre Dame.
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released on Tuesday.
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Alabama (59)
8-0
1523
1
2. Georgia (2)
8-0
1465
3
3. Ohio St.
7-1
1332
6
4. Wisconsin
8-0
1256
5
5. Notre Dame
7-1
1254
9
6. Clemson
7-1
1196
7
7. Penn St.
7-1
1189
2
8. Oklahoma
7-1
1147
10
9. Miami
7-0
1075
8
10. TCU
7-1
942
4
11. Oklahoma St.
7-1
936
11
12. Washington
7-1
874
12
13. Virginia Tech
7-1
837
13
14. Iowa St.
6-2
670
25
15. UCF
7-0
654
18
16. Auburn
6-2
576
19
17. Southern Cal
7-2
562
21
18. Stanford
6-2
434
20
19. LSU
6-2
338
23
20. NC State
6-2
333
14
21. Mississippi St.
6-2
279
-
22. Memphis
7-1
270
24
23. Arizona St.
6-2
204
-
24. Michigan St.
6-2
136
16
25. Washington St.
7-2
122
15
Others receiving votes: South Florida 98, Michigan 73, Toledo 19, West Virginia 13, South Carolina 11, San Diego St. 3, Army 2, Boise St. 2.
