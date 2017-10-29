More Videos

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 1:13

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction

Pause
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recaps win over Georgia Tech 3:11

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recaps win over Georgia Tech

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels 1:05

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt 0:51

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 0:49

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Gamecocks turn attention to big game vs. Georgia 1:25

Gamecocks turn attention to big game vs. Georgia

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll 2:26

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 2:21

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recaps win over Georgia Tech

    Tigers top Georgia Tech 24-10

Tigers top Georgia Tech 24-10 mconnolly@thestate.com
Tigers top Georgia Tech 24-10 mconnolly@thestate.com

Clemson University

Clemson climbing again in Top 25

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

October 29, 2017 2:09 PM

Clemson moved up in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll following its 24-10 win against Georgia Tech Saturday night.

The Tigers jumped up two spots to No. 5 in the Coaches Poll and moved up one spot to No. 6 in the AP Poll.

The top four is the same in both polls with Alabama ranked No. 1, followed by Georgia, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

The Coaches Poll has Miami at No. 6, with Penn State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State rounding out the top 10.

The AP Poll has Notre Dame fifth and Penn State seventh, followed by Oklahoma, Miami and TCU.

N.C. State, Clemson’s opponent for this weekend, is ranked No. 19 in the Coaches Poll and No. 20 in the AP Poll after losing at Notre Dame.

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released on Tuesday.

AP Top 25

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Alabama (59)

8-0

1523

1

2. Georgia (2)

8-0

1465

3

3. Ohio St.

7-1

1332

6

4. Wisconsin

8-0

1256

5

5. Notre Dame

7-1

1254

9

6. Clemson

7-1

1196

7

7. Penn St.

7-1

1189

2

8. Oklahoma

7-1

1147

10

9. Miami

7-0

1075

8

10. TCU

7-1

942

4

11. Oklahoma St.

7-1

936

11

12. Washington

7-1

874

12

13. Virginia Tech

7-1

837

13

14. Iowa St.

6-2

670

25

15. UCF

7-0

654

18

16. Auburn

6-2

576

19

17. Southern Cal

7-2

562

21

18. Stanford

6-2

434

20

19. LSU

6-2

338

23

20. NC State

6-2

333

14

21. Mississippi St.

6-2

279

-

22. Memphis

7-1

270

24

23. Arizona St.

6-2

204

-

24. Michigan St.

6-2

136

16

25. Washington St.

7-2

122

15

Others receiving votes: South Florida 98, Michigan 73, Toledo 19, West Virginia 13, South Carolina 11, San Diego St. 3, Army 2, Boise St. 2.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 1:13

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction

Pause
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recaps win over Georgia Tech 3:11

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recaps win over Georgia Tech

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels 1:05

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt 0:51

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 0:49

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Gamecocks turn attention to big game vs. Georgia 1:25

Gamecocks turn attention to big game vs. Georgia

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll 2:26

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 2:21

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction

    Ford was recognized prior to the start of Clemson-Georgia Tech

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction

View More Video