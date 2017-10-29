Brannon Spector
Member of Clemson family commits to Tigers football

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

October 29, 2017

Calhoun, Ga., 2019 wide receiver Brannon Spector (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) will be the third member of his family to play his college football at Clemson. Spector committed to the Tigers prior to Saturday’s win against Georgia Tech. He will follow in the footsteps of his father, himself a former receiver, and his brother who is a freshman linebacker.

’It’s a dream come true,” Spector said. “I’ve been waiting for this almost since I was little. Since the first time I watched the Tigers play I’ve always wanted to be a part of this family. It’s a huge opportunity for me. I’m just really blessed to have this opportunity. It’s awesome to be with my family at college.”

Spector has kept a close watch on the Clemson receivers in recent years and feels he can fit right in with Jeff Scott’s rotation. He feels his game is similar to that of Hunter Renfrow.

“He catches the ball a lot and I focus on catching the ball, catch it first and then make a play after,” he said.

Spector gives Clemson two commitments for the 2019 class, both from Georgia.

