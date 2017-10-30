Clemson-Florida State kickoff time on hold

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the Florida State at Clemson game on Saturday, Nov. 11, the ACC announced on Monday.
North Carolina and Pitt will play Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m., while Duke and Army will meet Nov. 11 at noon.
The other six games involving ACC teams for that weekend are all on a six-day hold.
Clemson (7-1, 5-1 ACC) will face N.C. State this weekend at 3:30 p.m. before hosting the Seminoles the second weekend in November.
Florida State (2-5, 2-4) will host Syracuse on Saturday at 12:20 p.m.
