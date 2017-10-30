Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott spoke to the media on Monday.
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott spoke to the media on Monday. Joshua S. Kelly Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott spoke to the media on Monday. Joshua S. Kelly Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson University

Dabo Swinney’s message to team about College Football Playoff rankings

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

October 30, 2017 6:27 PM

CLEMSON

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released Tuesday night, but Clemson is only worried about N.C. State and not where it stands in the poll.

The Tigers, the defending national champions, are ranked No. 5 in the Coaches Poll and No. 6 in the AP Poll through the first nine weeks of the season.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had a message for his team about the importance of the rankings at this point in the year.

“Coach Swinney’s message to our guys is if we take care of business, then we’re going to be fine,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said Monday. “I’m sure there’s a thousand different scenarios, but bottom-line, if we don’t take care of business Saturday, none of it matters… I’m sure we’ll have people texting us while we’re in meetings Tuesday night telling us where we are, but it’s really not that big of a deal for our guys for where we are at this point in the season. We’ve got a lot of ball to play.”

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, who had one of his best games of the season this past week against Georgia Tech, does not plan to watch the rankings be released but expects to know where the Tigers stand.

“It’s hard not to know because a lot of people are going to talk about it and come up to you and say stuff. Say stuff like, ‘Ya’ll are ranked this or that, what are your thoughts?’ Probably not something I’m going to pay close attention to because it really doesn’t matter until the end,” Bryant said.

ETIENNE BOUNCES BACK

Clemson running back Travis Etienne fumbled on his first carry of the game Saturday night against Georgia Tech, but the freshman bounced back to rush for 43 yards, including a touchdown, in Clemson’s 24-10 victory.

Etienne averaged 6.1 yards per carry and also had a 27-yard kick return as he didn’t let the early mistake linger for the rest of the game.

“I just told him, ‘Listen, it’s a wet night. We’ve just got to hold on to it,’” Swinney said. “I told him, ‘Hank Aaron hit 755 home runs, but he struck out 1,383 times.’ … He’s a young guy, it’s a monsoon out there… I told him he was going to have to go back in. So it was good to see him get back in there and do some good things. He’ll continue to grow from that.”

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

Clemson’s offense threw the ball down the field several times against Georgia Tech after not taking many deep shots against Syracuse, but the Tigers did not connect on as many deep throws as they would have liked.

Scott is hoping that will change this weekend against N.C. State and for the rest of the season.

“We did take some opportunities down the field. We just didn’t hook them up,” he said. “That’s something we want to be able to improve on, and I think that we will as we go forward and definitely want to be able to maybe put teams away.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction

    Ford was recognized prior to the start of Clemson-Georgia Tech

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 1:13

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction
Clemson LB Tre Lamar recaps strong game against Georgia Tech 1:11

Clemson LB Tre Lamar recaps strong game against Georgia Tech
Milan Richard talks scoring first touchdown with uncle Herschel Walker in attendance 1:39

Milan Richard talks scoring first touchdown with uncle Herschel Walker in attendance

View More Video