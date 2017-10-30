Clemson report card: All 3 phases contribute to Tigers’ dominant win

It’s time to grade how the Clemson Tigers performed in their 24-10 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.
Quarterback
Kelly Bryant showed how impressive he can be when healthy, rushing for 67 yards, passing for 207 and tossing a pair of touchdowns. Bryant is a completely different player when he is a running threat.
Grade: A-
Running back
Each of Clemson’s four running backs averaged 5 yards per carry or more. Adam Choice led the way with 54 yards, while C.J. Fuller, Travis Etienne and Tavien Feaster also contributed. Etienne fumbled on his first carry, but it was an otherwise impressive performance by the group.
Grade: B+
Wide receiver
Eight of Clemson’s nine scholarship receivers caught a pass on the rainy night, with Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud each hauling in four balls. Cain led the way with 57 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown.
Grade: B+
Tight end
Milan Richard is becoming more and more of a receiving threat and is now fourth on Clemson’s team in receptions and yards. He caught the first touchdown of his career against Georgia Tech, which was a 20-yard score. Fellow tight end Cannon Smith also had one grab for seven yards.
Grade: B+
Offensive line
Clemson’s offensive line had perhaps its best game of the season against the Yellow Jackets as the Tigers rushed for more than 200 yards and did not allow a sack for the first time since Week 1 against Kent State.
Grade: A
Defensive line
The Tigers dominated in the trenches and held Georgia Tech to less than 200 rushing yards. Clemson had 11 tackles for loss and four sacks with Tre Lamar, who split time between linebacker and defensive end, leading the way with a pair of sacks.
Grade A
Linebackers
Kendall Joseph was second on the team in tackles with nine and forced a fumble, Dorian O’Daniel continued to star against Georgia Tech with seven tackles, including a pair of tackles for loss, and Lamar played the best game of his young career. Clemson also got contributions from its backups with J.D. Davis recording six tackles, including a tackle for loss, and Chad Smith finishing with three tackles and forcing a fumble.
Grade: A
Defensive backs
Passing is obviously not Georgia Tech’s strength, but Clemson made the Yellow Jackets completely one-dimensional. Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall was 3-for-13 passing for 32 yards.
Grade: A
Special Teams
Alex Spence made all three of his extra-point attempts, as well as the only field goal he attempted in the tough conditions, and Clemson did a great job covering kickoffs and punts.
Grade: B+
Overall
Clemson jumped out to a 24-3 lead against a Georgia Tech team that had two losses by a combined two points on the year and cruised to a victory. It was an impressive bounce-back performance by the Tigers after struggling against Syracuse.
Grade: A
