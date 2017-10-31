More Videos

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks Georgia Tech, previews NC State 2:46

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks Georgia Tech, previews NC State

Pause
Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 1:13

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recaps win over Georgia Tech 3:11

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recaps win over Georgia Tech

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich discusses Dabo Swinney's new deal 3:14

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich discusses Dabo Swinney's new deal

Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 0:57

Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center

Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball 3:30

Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels 1:05

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 0:49

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

  • Jeff Scott previews Clemson game vs NC State

    The Clemson Tigers will face the Wolfpack Saturday afternoon

Jeff Scott previews Clemson game vs NC State

The Clemson Tigers will face the Wolfpack Saturday afternoon
mconnolly@thestate.com