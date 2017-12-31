More Videos

Clemson coach Brad Brownell talks win over UNC 2:59

Clemson coach Brad Brownell talks win over UNC

Pause
Clemson players recap win over North Carolina 2:01

Clemson players recap win over North Carolina

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich talks football, basketball, baseball 1:20

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich talks football, basketball, baseball

Brad Brownell previews top 20 matchup with Virginia 3:22

Brad Brownell previews top 20 matchup with Virginia

Brad Brownell recaps Clemson’s loss to North Carolina 2:00

Brad Brownell recaps Clemson’s loss to North Carolina

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court 0:42

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

Marcquise Reed, Gabe DeVoe recap Clemson’s win over Louisville 1:39

Marcquise Reed, Gabe DeVoe recap Clemson’s win over Louisville

After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect 14:35

After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell talks loss to Alabama 4:50

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell talks loss to Alabama

Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson’s loss to Alabama 2:27

Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson’s loss to Alabama

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with NC State

mconnolly@thestate.com