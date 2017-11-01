How Clemson’s Austin Bryant is bringing joy to his uncle, who is fighting for his life

Calvin Bryant always tried to help look after his nephew as Austin Bryant was growing up.
Growing up, Austin loved fishing in his hometown of Pavo, Ga., with his uncle Calvin right by his side.
Austin would spend lots of his time in the summer at his grandma’s house when he was in elementary school. Calvin and Austin’s five other uncles would often be there.
When Calvin had an infection 14 years ago and his sister, Austin’s mom, came to visit in the hospital, the first thing Calvin asked was how Austin was doing.
“We walked into the hospital room and he was like, ‘Where is Austin?’ ” Austin’s mom, Debbie Campbell, recalled. “I think Austin was probably about seven or eight years old, so he couldn’t go up to see him in the hospital … He’s always been around him. They’ve been close all of his life.”
Calvin was given six months to live 14 years ago but was able to overcome the infection.
He has watched his nephew star at Thomas County Central High and now at Clemson, where Austin is having a breakout season for the Tigers.
“He’s always followed Austin and kept up with what he was doing and always encouraged him to be the best that he can be,” Campbell said.
But watching his nephew play football, which brings him so much joy, has been harder to do recently. Calvin has been back in the hospital for the past several weeks.
“He recently started getting sick again. They told us that the infection had gotten all of his body, and it was some type of fungus. They said that there wasn’t anything that they could do for him,” Campbell said. “Right now he’s back in Thomasville (Ga.) in the hospital … We’re taking it day-by-day.”
It is now Austin’s turn to try to help his uncle as Calvin is battling for his life.
Calvin asked Austin if he could point to the sky after making tackles in Clemson’s game against Georgia Tech this past Saturday so that Calvin would know Austin was thinking about him.
Austin did him one better, writing “Lurch,” Calvin’s nickname, on the tape on his arms.
Austin also delivered a message to Calvin through reporters during his postgame media availability following the win.
“What’s up, unc? I know you were watching the game tonight. Hopefully, I made you proud, made you happy and gave you some joy,” Austin said. “I love you, man. I hope I get to see you soon. In the meantime, keep rooting us on because when you’re watching, man, we’re undefeated. So I’m counting on you. I love you, unc.”
A family member showed Calvin the video in the hospital, which brought a big smile to his face.
“He was talking to the video, he was like, ‘Aw man, I love you too.’ He was happy to see that,” Campbell said.
Austin called Calvin earlier this week to check on him and make sure that he had received the message. Austin also wanted to let Calvin know that he is thinking about him and playing for him.
Austin plans to continue to honor Calvin throughout the rest of the season.
“Just the joy in his voice I heard this morning, a guy that you know, that’s fighting for dear life, to bring him that joy where he doesn’t have to think about what’s going to happen tomorrow or next week, it’s just something I have to do,” Austin said.
Calvin has a long road to recovery, but the family is not giving up hope.
“It’s been hard, but you just keep praying,” Campbell said. “We’re not letting it get us down. We’ve got to keep the faith. You’ve got to have faith and can’t keep worrying about it. You’ve got to put it all in God’s hand and let God have the final say in whatever’s going to happen.”
Austin will continue to do his part.
“I know that was really special for him to see me honor him like that,” Austin said.
