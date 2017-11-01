A Clemson national championship sign has gone missing

The were 13 road signs placed around the state of South Carolina to recognize Clemson’s most recent football national championship.
That number was reduced to 12 recently, if only for a short while.
Someone, presumably a Clemson super fan, confiscated the sign on U.S. Highway 76, according to multiple media reports.
Fox Carolina reported that the sign has been missing for a few weeks.
Andrew Leaphart, chief engineer for operations with the S.C. Department of Transportation, confirmed the theft to WYFF-TV. The sign costs $200 to replace, Leaphart told WYFF, and a new one is expected to be in place Thursday.
A sign on U.S. Highway 123 one was stolen and replaced earlier this year, DOT told WYFF.
The signs were installed at S.C. welcome centers and along three highways for Clemson-bound traffic: U.S. 76, U.S. 93 and U.S. 123.
So, who did it?
The Clemson Barstool Instagram account posted a photo taken from the Snapchat account from the apparent perpetrator. The caption on the photo? “Pulled the heist of the year.”
Comments