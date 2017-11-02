Gameday guide: Clemson vs. NC State TV info, players to watch, more

Clemson travels to face N.C. State on Saturday in another ACC showdown. Here is what you need to know about the game.
Game info
Who: Clemson (7-1, 5-1) at N.C. State (6-2, 4-0)
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Carter-Finley Stadium (57,600), Raleigh, N.C.
Series history: Clemson leads 56-28-1. The Tigers have won five in a row and 12 out of the past 13 games in the series.
TV: ABC (Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 93.1 FM, (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Sideline: Reggie Merriweather)
Satellite radio: XM 81
Line: Clemson by 7.5
Weather: Cloudy with a high of 69 and low of 56. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
What’s at stake
This is the unofficial ACC Atlantic championship game. The Tigers will only need to beat 2-5 Florida State to win the division if they beat the Wolfpack, while N.C. State would need to avoid losing its final three ACC games with a win over Clemson.
Clemson was ranked No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings and has a clear path to the playoff if it wins out.
The Tigers are looking for their 13th win in their last 14 games against N.C. State.
Clemson has won 20 out of 21 games against ACC Atlantic foes.
The teams, by the numbers
Clemson
NC State
Points/Game
32.2
32.8
Opp. Points/Game
13.1
24.2
Yds Rushing/Game
219.8
161.5
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
119.1
119.6
Yds Pass/Game
226.6
280.4
Opp. Yds Pass/Game
162.9
264.1
Avg. Yds/Game
446.4
441.9
Opp. Total Yds/Game
282.0
383.8
Clemson players to watch
1. Receiver Deon Cain has had a down year by the numbers but could be due for a big game against an N.C. State secondary that has surrendered plenty of passing yards.
2. Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel will need to play well for Clemson to slow down N.C. State’s versatile offense. The Wolfpack have had success running and passing, and O’Daniel is a LB who is quick enough to excel in pass coverage but physical enough to stop the run.
3. N.C. State has a talented group of playmakers that Brent Venables called the best Clemson has seen this year. With injuries in the secondary, Ryan Carter will need to step up and have a big game for the Tigers to slow down the Wolfpack’s passing attack.
N.C. State players to watch
1. Defensive end Bradley Chubb leads the ACC with 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks and will provide a big challenge for Clemson’s offensive line.
2. Junior quarterback Ryan Finley is fourth in the ACC in passing, averaging 273 yards per game. He has thrown 12 touchdown passes to only one interception and has also rushed for 59 yards and a score.
3. Senior Jaylen Samuels does it all for N.C. State. He leads the Wolfpack in rushing touchdowns with seven and receptions with 56. He is also tied for the team lead in touchdown catches with three.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Kelly Bryant (Hunter Johnson or Zerrick Cooper)
RB - Tavien Feaster (Travis Etienne, C.J. Fuller or Adam Choice)
WR - Deon Cain (Diondre Overton, Tee Higgins)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Amari Rodgers, Cornell Powell)
TE - Milan Richard (Cannon Smith, D.J. Greenlee)
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Sean Pollard or Tremayne Ancrhum)
LG - Taylor Hearn (John Simpson)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG - Tyrone Crowder (Maverick Morris, Cade Stewart)
RT - Sean Pollard (Tremayne Anchrum)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Chris Register)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Jabril Robinson, Nyles Pinckney)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Sterling Johnson)
DE - Austin Bryant (Justin Foster, Xavier Kelly)
SLB - Dorian O’Daniel (Jalen Williams)
MLB - Tre Lamar (Chad Smith)
WLB - Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, James Skalski, Shaq Smith)
CB - Ryan Carter (Marcus Edmond, Amir Trapp)
SS - Tanner Muse (Isaiah Simmons)
FS – Van Smith (K’Von Wallace, Denzel Johnson)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (Mark Fields, A.J. Terrell)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Alex Spence (Christian Groomes)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - Alex Spence
LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney
PR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Hunter Renfrow)
KOR – Tavien Feaster (Travis Etienne)
